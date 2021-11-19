Deputy dies after veering off road





An Independence County deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday, troopers said.

Frank Ramirez, 29, of Batesville was traveling east on Arkansas 14 in a 2018 Dodge Charger when the wreck happened in rural Independence County shortly before 1 a.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

In a Facebook post, the Independence County sheriff's office confirmed Ramirez's death.

"Ramirez was married with two young children," according to the post. "This is a time of tremendous grief for our agency, his family and our communities."

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Ramirez had worked with the sheriff's office since June, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said.

While maneuvering a left curve, the man lost control of the Dodge and the vehicle left the road, striking a culvert on the driver's side before becoming airborne, the report states.

The vehicle hit the ground and overturned on its top, where it came to a final rest, troopers said, killing Ramirez as a result.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet.







