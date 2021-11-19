Employers beseeched to embrace shots edict





The American Medical Association and more than 60 other health care associations Thursday called on employers to voluntarily implement President Joe Biden's contested vaccine-or-testing mandate, saying businesses had no time to waste ahead of the busy holiday season.

"We -- physicians, nurses and advanced practice clinicians, health experts, and health care professional societies -- fully support the requirement that workers at companies with over 100 workers be vaccinated or tested," the organizations wrote in a joint statement. "From the first day of this pandemic, businesses have wanted to vanquish this virus. Now is their chance to step up and show they are serious."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the rule on Nov. 4, and the White House has said the mandate will save lives by encouraging more people to get vaccinated. But Republican-aligned states, businesses and legal groups immediately sued to block it, arguing that it was government overreach, and a federal appeals court last week upheld a stay.

OSHA has suspended enforcement of the rule, which was set to take partial effect on Dec. 5, pending further legal developments.

In Thursday's joint statement, the health care associations said Biden's requirements for businesses were "reasonable and essential," citing evidence that coronavirus outbreaks have been driven by viral spread at offices, retail locations and other business settings.

"Requiring masks for all unvaccinated workers by the December 5th deadline will be key to keeping customers and fellow workers safe during the holiday shopping and travel season," according to the organizations, which also include the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Surgeons and the National League for Nursing.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The joint statement was coordinated by Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania who in July organized a similar effort to encourage health systems to require workers to get vaccinated. Emanuel said the renewed push by medical groups is necessary because only 59% of Americans have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine and cases are on the upswing again.

"We're not getting [enough] volunteers coming forward" to get vaccinated, Emanuel said, arguing that U.S. health workers have been "pushed to the limit" and are frustrated that millions of people remain unvaccinated. "We're going to need mandates. And we know they're effective."

Coronavirus cases have risen about 17% and hospitalizations have risen about 4% in the past week, according to The Washington Post's rolling seven-day average, with unvaccinated Americans far more likely to suffer severe symptoms and require medical treatment.

MICHIGAN SCHOOLS

A surge in cases in the Upper Midwest has some Michigan schools keeping students at home ahead of Thanksgiving and the military sending medical teams to Minnesota to relieve hospital staffs overwhelmed by covid-19 patients.

The worsening outlook in the Midwest comes as booster shots are being made available to everyone in a growing number of locations. Massachusetts and Utah became the latest to say anyone 18 or older can roll up a sleeve for a booster shot, and an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting Friday to discuss expanding boosters.

Cold weather states are dominating the fresh wave of cases over the past seven days, including New Hampshire, North Dakota and Wisconsin, according to federal data. But the Southwest had trouble spots, too, with more than 90% of inpatient hospital beds occupied in Arizona.

In Detroit, where only 35% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated, the school district said it would switch to online learning on Fridays in December because of rising covid-19 cases, a need to clean buildings and a timeout for "mental health relief." One high school has changed to all online learning until Nov. 29.

At another high school, some students and teachers briefly walked out Wednesday, saying classes still were too large for a pandemic and the school needed a scrubbing.

Detroit health officer Denise Fair Razo said new cases have skyrocketed in the city in the past 14 days to 3,858, compared with 2,322 in the previous two-week period.

In Minnesota, the U.S. Defense Department will send two 22-member medical teams to Hennepin County Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital next week to immediately treat patients and assist weary health care workers.

"I need Minnesotans to recognize, as we've been saying, this is a dangerous time," Gov. Tim Walz said in pushing vaccinations.

New Hampshire reported 327 people with covid-19 in hospitals, passing its previous pandemic high from Dec. 31. Neighboring Maine also hit a high mark for covid-19 hospitalizations this week.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is calling legislators into a special session next week to pass a bill giving local governments the power to adopt temporary mask mandates. He has been opposed to a statewide mask order even as Vermont's new daily cases approach numbers not seen since the earliest days of the pandemic.

The U.S. is now averaging nearly 87,000 new coronavirus cases per day, up from 72,000 two weeks ago, and hospitalizations are starting to increase again after steadily falling since the peak of the summer delta variant surge. The country is still averaging more than 1,100 deaths a day, and the number of Americans to die from covid-19 now stands at 768,000.

About 59% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, or about 195 million Americans. The government and health officials are urging more people to get vaccinated, especially the 60 million people who have yet to receive a first dose.

FORMAL CHALLENGE

All 50 Senate Republicans on Wednesday filed a formal challenge through the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn rules issued by federal agencies if a majority in both chambers oppose them. A congressional vote on the rule is expected in coming weeks.

"Biden's ultimatum exacerbates issues faced by hardworking Americans by forcing workers to get jabbed or be fired," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who is helping lead the party's challenge, said in a statement. "Republicans are unified in our opposition to President Biden's abuse of power."

Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccination mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a legislative package Thursday to combat White House virus rules.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bills into law at a ceremony alongside leaders of the GOP-controlled state House and other state officials who said they were protecting people from burdensome federal vaccination requirements.

"We're making sure that people have a right to earn a living, people have a right to have protections in their place of employment and that parents have protections to be able to direct the upbringing of their kids," DeSantis said to cheers.

The signing ceremony closed a three-day special legislative session called by DeSantis as he continues a campaign against vaccination mandates pushed by the White House.

Florida lately has one of the lowest rates of new cases in the country. DeSantis has become one of the nation's most prominent Republicans through his opposition to lockdowns and other virus rules.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccination mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The state health department, which is led by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who opposes mandates, will have authority to define exemption standards.

"It completely pushes back against this belief that some of our leadership has been trying to put forward, that you don't control your body, that your body belongs to Doctor [Anthony] Fauci, and he gets to decide what you do with your body, what you put on your face, what your kids get to do," Ladapo said of the legislation.

The bill also includes fines for businesses that fire a worker without allowing the exemptions. Additionally, it bars schools and governments from having vaccination mandates and allows parents to sue schools with masking requirements. A separate bill blocks the public release of records regarding state investigations of vaccination policies in businesses.

Democrats have criticized the bills as politically motivated and dangerous to public health.

"Laissez-faire epidemiology and outright disinformation have contributed to Florida's horrific death toll, and it's shameful that some choose to politicize an epidemic for their own ambition," said Rep. Evan Jenne, a Democrat.

Another bill signed by DeSantis prevents the state health officer from being able to mandate vaccinations during a public health emergency. He also approved a bill directing the state to begin considering a withdrawal from OSHA, which drafted White House vaccination requirements for private businesses with more than 100 employees.

The new legislation, which passed easily, came as the state simultaneously wages legal battles against federal vaccination mandates. Florida has sued the White House over a requirement that federal contractors be vaccinated against covid-19 and over the vaccination mandate for businesses.

This week, the state filed another suit to block a covid-19 vaccination requirement for health care workers.

DeSantis and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee have criticized vaccination mandates touted by the Biden administration. They've also backed various bills in their GOP-controlled Legislatures to combat virus rules.

TENNESSEE OFFER

Tennessee's Republican governor has sought to capitalize on rising law enforcement tensions with city leaders surrounding vaccination mandates, offering to help pay unvaccinated out-of-state officers to relocate and join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

"Our force is one of the most professional in the country, and we won't get between you and your doctor," Lee said in a recently released promotional video. "We believe you'd be a great fit for our state and we'll even help cover your moving expenses."

The offer makes Lee just the latest Republican leader to capitalize on vaccination mandate tensions. He didn't immediately mention how much the state would reimburse officers or how it would be done.

"The reimbursement rate for relocation expenses will depend on the number of qualified candidates who commit to moving," complete training and join the state police force, Lee's spokesperson Casey Black said in an email.

The focus on law enforcement amid the covid-19 pandemic comes when the nation's first responders are dying in larger numbers from the disease while also pushing back against mandates.

While there are no national statistics breaking down the vaccination rate for the country's first-responders population, police officers, firefighters and others are largely considered among the more hesitant to get the vaccine.

Some 280 law enforcement members have died of covid-19 in 2021, and at last count 13 of them had Tennessee ties, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Diamond of The Washington Post; and by Ed White, Anthony Izaguirre, Kimberlee Kruesi and Jonathan Mattise of The Associated Press.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bills Thursday in Brandon, Fla., to combat White House virus rules. “We’re making sure that people have a right to earn a living, people have a right to have protections in their place of employment and that parents have protections to be able to direct the upbringing of their kids,” DeSantis said to cheers. (AP/Chris O’Meara)







