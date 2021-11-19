Fayetteville library board reviews 2022 budget

FAYETTEVILLE -- Library administrators hope additional revenue from the expansion will help address needs and staffing next year.

The library's board on Thursday was presented with two options for next year. One was what administrators considered a normal budget. Another budget included about $763,000 in federal American Rescue Plan money administrators anticipate receiving.

Executive Director David Johnson said if the federal money doesn't come in before Dec. 31, then the library will operate under the first budget. The library would operate under the alternative budget once the money comes in, he said.

The board reviewed the budgets during Thursday's meeting held online on Zoom. It will consider approving the budgets during a meeting on Dec. 13.

The first budget had $9.4 million in expected revenue and $9.3 million in expenditures for next year. The alternative budget had nearly $10.2 million in revenue and nearly $10.1 million in expenditures.

Tamika Ball, the library's director of accounting, put each budget in three parts: operations, food services and events. Food services and events are both new features of the library with the expansion, and administrators want to track their activity separately to better gauge their true costs, she said.

Food services in both budgets projects $343,000 in revenue and $298,433 in expenses. Events has $340,000 in projected revenue and $271,680 in expenses.

The event center of the expansion has been open for several months. The deli is scheduled to open Dec. 1, Johnson said.

The extra $763,000 in American Rescue Plan money would support a workforce development initiative at the library's center for innovation and teaching kitchen. Library administrators requested nearly $2.3 million distributed evenly over three years.

The federal money would go toward hiring additional staff and equipment for the workforce development initiative. The alternative budget features 12 new full-time equivalent positions, while the first budget has 1.5 new full-time equivalent positions.

Most of the library's money comes from property taxes and money from the city. Property tax revenue is expected to increase from more than $4.3 million budgeted this year to more than $4.8 million budgeted next year, a difference of about $483,000. The city agreed to pitch in an extra $100,000 next year from its general fund and a one-time $300,000 capital payment. The additional money will go toward increased utility and software costs and replacing the air-conditioning unit at the original library building, Ball said.

The library's nonprofit foundation has met about 56% of a $23 million goal to raise private donations to cover the cost of the expansion. A voter-approved property tax increase in 2016 is paying for about $26.9 million of the nearly $50 million total cost.

The foundation secured bridge funding with a line of credit from several local banks so the library could purchase and lease back equipment and furniture for the library. The budgets include $372,000 toward paying back the line of credit next year.

Other projected expenditures include nearly $1.7 million for facilities; about $1 million for Information Technology; $890,780 for adult and reference services; $855,141 in administrative costs; $662,999 for circulation; and $592,423 for library materials.

Johnson said he hopes to resume more in-person programming next year as the pandemic subsides. Budgeting presented a challenge because the expansion opened in January amid low activity because of the pandemic, making it difficult to find a good baseline for operation, he said.

"My hope, going into the 2023 budget, is we'll have a good, full, robust year as close to normal library use as possible," Johnson said. "We'll have a full year's worth of data around the event center and the deli. We'll know what those revenue streams will look like and how we can put that money back into library services and library staff."