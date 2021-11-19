Fayetteville looks to reverse trend for 7A-West

Surely, we're not headed toward this again.

Domination by the 7A-Central again, I mean.

Teams from the 7A-Central Conference have won every state championship in Arkansas' largest classification since 2017 and the four finalists from last year were all from the 7A-Central.

Only Rogers managed a victory last week over a 2-8 team when North Little Rock, Cabot, and Fort Smith Northside clobbered 7A-West schools by a combined score of 151-35 in the first-round playoff games. The beatdown didn't even include Bryant, the three-time defending state champion who received a first-round bye.

You know who else received a first-round bye?

Fayetteville, which was the last team from the 7A-West Conference in 2016 to win a state championship.

The Bulldogs bring an 8-2 record into Friday's second-round game against 7-3 Cabot at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Cabot got off to a good start in the playoffs last week by destroying Springdale Har-Ber, 53-7. Fayetteville fans should be aware Cabot's only three losses this year are to Bryant, Conway, and North Little Rock, all highly ranked teams.

But Fayetteville isn't intimidated by anyone, including Cabot, which defeated Rogers and Bentonville in playoff games last year before being eliminated in the semifinals by North Little Rock. But the Bulldogs know they have to play awfully well to get past the Panthers, who compiled 328 of their 518 yards on the ground last week against Har-Ber.

The Fayetteville vs. Cabot matchup will feature two of the best players in the state. The Bulldogs are led by Isiah Sategna, the state's leading receiver, while Cabot will counter Braden Jay, who finished with three touchdowns and 132 yards of total offense against Har-Ber.

Fayetteville has been on fire lately with a passing attack engineered by senior quarterback Bladen Fike throwing to the best set of receivers in the state that also include Jalen Blackburn and Dylan Kittell. Fayetteville can also run the football with sophomore Omar Murray and Uriel Estino.

Teams from the Central continue to bully teams from the 7A-West, but if anyone can stop the assault it is the Purple Bulldogs of Fayetteville.

RICK'S PICK Fayetteville

OTHER GAMES

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock at BENTONVILLE

Fort Smith Northside at BRYANT

Rogers at CONWAY

CLASS 6A

Mountain Home at GREENWOOD

CLASS 4A

Ashdown at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Lamar at PRAIRIE GROVE

CROSSETT at Ozark

Elkins at STUTTGART

CLASS 3A

CEDARVILLE at Hoxie

Paris at NEWPORT

Centerpoint at CHARLESTON

Manila at BOONEVILLE

RICK'S PICKS

LAST WEEK 16-1 (94 percent)

OVERALL 230-43 (84 percent)