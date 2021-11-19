Fayetteville School Board approves employee bonuses

Log on

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board on Thursday unanimously approved a bonus for certified and classified school district personnel at its monthly board meeting.

The bonus is being given to thank staff for their hard work in helping the district transition back to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year, said John L Colbert, superintendent.

Certified staff will receive a bonus of $2,500 based on a 190-day contract, according to supporting documents. Classified staff will receive a bonus of $1.25 per contract hour, not to exceed $2,500.

The bonus will be paid in two parts, with half paid in December and the second half paid in May 2022, according to supporting documents.

Payments will be prorated based on active days worked, according to supporting documents. Eligible employees must be active, board-approved staff members on Dec. 1 and May 1, 2022, to be eligible for both parts of the bonus, according to supporting documents.

The bonuses are anticipated to cost the district about $3.2 million overall and are being funded through the district's annual budget, said Glenda Sullins, district finance and business services director.

In other news, district enrollment is anticipated to grow by more than 28% in the next 10 years, according to a demographics report presented by Bob Templeton, president of Templeton Demographics of Southlake, Texas.

The district paid $45,000 for Templeton Demographics to complete the report, said Alan Wilbourn, district public information officer.

Current enrollment in the district is 10,268 and is anticipated to grow to 13,230 by 2031, Templeton said.

The district experienced 1.15% growth from 10,151 students for the 2020-21 school year to 10,268 this school year, an increase of 117 students, according to the report. That growth followed a 3.2% enrollment decline from 10,487 students in the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year, as the covid-19 pandemic impacted school enrollment nationally.

"We've seen that trend at virtually every suburban and urban school district we've worked with," Templeton said.

The report provided additional insights into factors impacting Fayetteville School District families, to include unemployment rates.

The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan Statistical Area experienced an unemployment rate decline from 7.6% in April 2020 to 2.7% in August 2021, according to the report. National rates dropped from 14.4% to 5.3% and Arkansas rates declined from 9.7% to 3.8% during the same time frame.

"This challenge in the labor force is across industries," Templeton said.

Although unemployment rates are dropping, labor force participation remains repressed in Arkansas, according to the report.

Arkansas' labor force participation rate declined from 58.3% in February 2020 to 57.2% in September 2021, according to the report. The state reported participation as high as 63.3% in August 2005, which has declined progressively since.

While unemployment and labor force participation rates are declining, the report notes housing prices within the Fayetteville School District service area are rising dramatically.

The new home price within the district service area is now more than $367,000, an increase of $96,000, 26.1%, in the last five years, Templeton said. The average existing home price is up more than $95,000 since 2016 to just over $322,000, an increase of more than 29.5%.

There are no shortages of home building or buying opportunities in the district service area, according to the report.

About 300 homes are currently under construction within the district service area, 850 lots are available to build on and more than 2,500 future lots are planned, according to the report.

There are currently 670 multifamily units under construction, Templeton said. More than 1,700 future multifamily units are also currently planned, including 600 units to be built in the Underwood Park development south of Arkansas 112 and west of Deane Solomon Road.

Colbert also reported as many as 1,000 students ages 5-11 will be vaccinated through district covid-19 vaccinated clinics as of today.

"That's a lot of kids," said Nika Waitsman, School Board president.

The district will offer flu clinics at individual schools Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, he said.