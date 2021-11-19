FYI: Christmas lights come on this weekend in Fayetteville, Bentonville

Today

Member Scoop -- North Forest Lights Daytime Tour, noon, North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- With MacKenzie Turner and Trinity Kai, 3:30-6:30 p.m., St. James Baptist Church Community Food Pantry, 115 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lights of the Ozarks -- Lighting Night Parade, 6 p.m., Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

"Parfumerie" -- The play on which "You've Got Mail" was based, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966, fslt.org.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" -- 7:30 p.m., Tuesday- Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Dec. 5, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477.

"Marie and Rosetta" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Dec. 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477.

"Marisol" -- A roller coaster tumble into a dystopian nightmare, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, again Dec. 1-5, University Theatre at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free but reservations required at uarkartstickets.com.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- With Brian & Terri Kinder, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Elkins Holiday Expo -- With an artisan vendor fair, health fair, and multiple charity efforts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elkins Community Center. Free. elkinsar.org/holidayexpo.

Discover the Grounds -- Planting Bare Tree Roots, 10:30 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- With Junli Song, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., with popup musical performances by Papa Rap and Music Moves and storytelling after hours, St. James Baptist Church Community Food Pantry, 115 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winter Wonderland -- The Rink at Lawrence Plaza opens, noon; food trucks & entertainment, 4 p.m.; downtown lighting ceremony, 5:30 p.m.; exhibition skating show, 6 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free except skating, which is $7. playbentonville.com.

Marshallese Canoe Carving Closing Ceremony -- Noon-2 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com