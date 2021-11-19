High school basketball schedule

Today's games

Subject to change

Boys

Alpena at Timbo*

Armorel at Mammoth Spring*

Bald Knob at Cedar Ridge*

Benton Harmony Grove at Mayflower*

Buffalo Island Central at Jonesboro Westside

Calico Rock at Izard County*

Camden Fairview at Emerson

Concord at Viola*

Conway St. Joseph at Abundant Life*

Cossatot River at Horatio*

Cotter at Green Forest*

County Line at Mansfield*

Danville at Bigelow

Dermott at Drew Central*

England at Jacksonville Lighthouse

eStem at Little Rock Southwest*

Eureka Springs at Pea Ridge*

Friendship Aspire Christian Academy at Bradford*

Genoa Central at Hermitage*

Gentry at West Fork*

Gospel Light Christian at Cutter-Morning Star

Greenland at Mountainburg*

Haas Hall Bentonville at Haas Hall Rogers

Harrisburg at Midland

Helena-West Helena at Barton*

Jasper at Mount Judea*

Lavaca at Mulberry*

Lead Hill at Deer*

Life Way Christian at Colcord, Okla.

Lincoln at Huntsville*

Little Rock Parkview at Fayetteville

Mount Vernon-Enola at Guy-Perkins*

New Boston, Texas at Hope

Oden at Acorn*

Ozark Mountain at Omaha*

Piggott at Marmaduke

Poyen at Bismarck

Riverside at Hillcrest

Riverview at LISA Academy North*

Scott Charter at Central Arkansas Christian

Scranton at Sacred Heart*

Spring Hill at Smackover*

Springdale Har-Ber at Mountain Home

Strong at Crossett

Taylor at Providence Classical, La.

Union Christian at Lakewood Christian, Okla.

Waldron at De Queen*

West Side Greers Ferry at Norfork*

White County Central at Augusta*

Woodlawn at Rose Bud

Tournaments

Brookland Invitational

Bentonville West vs. Nettleton

Berryville vs. Brookland

Baptist Prep vs. Green County Tech

Holiday Hoopsgiving

The New School vs. Valley Springs

Bay vs. Dumas

Girls

Blytheville at Gosnell

Taylor at Columbia Christian

Tuckerman at Wynne

Valley View at Beebe

Tournaments

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Clarksville vs. Valley Springs

Bergman vs. Dumas

*Boys and girls teams are scheduled to play