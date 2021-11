High school football playoff schedule

Running back Terrance Moore (22) and the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats travel to Bentonville today to take on the Tigers in Class 7A quarterfinal action. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

CLASS 7A FIRST ROUND Cabot 53, Springdale Har-Ber 7 Fort Smith Northside 47, Bentonville West 21 North Little Rock 51, Fort Smith Southside 7 Rogers 51, Little Rock Catholic 17 TODAY'S QUARTERFINALS Fort Smith Northside at Bryant North Little Rock at Bentonville Cabot at Fayetteville Rogers at Conway CLASS 6A FIRST ROUND Lake Hamilton 41, West Memphis 6 Little Rock Parkview 52, Searcy 0 Marion 45, Russellville 21 Mountain Home 21, Sylvan Hills 14 TODAY'S QUARTERFINALS Little Rock Parkview at Jonesboro Mountain Home at Greenwood Marion at Benton Lake Hamilton at El Dorado CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND Camden Fairview 26, Greene County Tech 21 Greenbrier 31, Maumelle 28 Little Rock Christian 53, Vilonia 29 Magnolia 42, Valley View 14 Nettleton 33, Hot Springs 14 Pulaski Academy 36, Harrison 21 White Hall 31, Farmington 17 Wynne 47, Hot Springs Lakeside 34 TODAY'S QUARTERFINALS Wynne at Greenbrier Magnolia at Pulaski Academy White Hall at Camden Fairview Little Rock Christian at Nettleton CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND Arkadelphia 56, Clinton 26 Ashdown 35, Lonoke 14 Crossett 49, Pottsville 7 Elkins 29, Dardanelle 23 Joe T. Robinson 35, Mills 8 Lamar 21, Gentry 20 Malvern 28, DeWitt 20 Ozark 48, Huntsville 18 Pocahontas 47, Fountain Lake 28 Prairie Grove 28, Jonesboro Westside 10 Shiloh Christian 48, Cave City 7 Southside Batesville 28, Star City 24 Stuttgart 42, Monticello 7 Trumann 27, Mena 14 TODAY'S SECOND ROUND Malvern at Rivercrest Ashdown at Shiloh Christian Crossett at Ozark Arkadelphia at Southside Batesville Trumann at Warren Elkins at Stuttgart Pocahontas at Joe T. Robinson Lamar at Prairie Grove CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND Bismarck 18, Hackett 0 Booneville 49, Salem 21 Camden Harmony Grove 35, Harrisburg 29 Cedarville 40, Atkins 12 Centerpoint 29, Osceola 14 Glen Rose 53, Dollarway 12 Harding Academy 56, West Fork 6 Manila 49, Danville 25 McGehee 60, Walnut Ridge 12 Melbourne 40, Perryville 13 Newport 41, Lincoln 7 Paris 17, Riverview 14 Prescott 56, Lake Village 14 Rison 48, Jessieville 7 TODAY'S SECOND ROUND Cedarville at Hoxie Melbourne at McGehee Bismarck at Prescott Paris at Newport Centerpoint at Charleston Rison at Harding Academy Manila at Booneville Glen Rose at Camden Harmony Grove CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND Clarendon 56, Bearden 6 Des Arc 52, Parkers Chapel 6 East Poinsett County 36, Mountainburg 8 Gurdon 26, Junction City 22 Hazen 50, Hampton 6 Hector 27, Earle 6 Lafayette County 38, England 30, OT Marked Tree 36, Murfreesboro 6 McCrory 44, Yellville-Summit 8 Mount Ida 56,, Cross County 12 Poyen 44, Carlisle 14 Quitman 34, Foreman 12 TODAY'S SECOND ROUND Marked Tree at Magnet Cove Hector at Fordyce Lafayette County at Clarendon East Poinsett County at Quitman Poyen at Dierks Hazen at Bigelow Mount Ida at McCrory Gurdon at Des Arc EIGHT MAN (Small school) FIRST ROUND Brinkley 22, Woodlawn 8 Mountain Pine 64, Augusta 18 Rector 28, Marvell 18 Strong 52, Cedar Ridge 0 TODAY'S SEMIFINALS Mountain Pine at Rector Brinkley at Strong

