Highfill adopts comprehensive land-use plan

HIGHFILL -- The City Council approved an ordinance adopting a comprehensive plan for the city and passed numerous resolutions related to city utilities during its Nov. 9 meeting.

After some discussion, the council adopted on three readings a comprehensive plan to be used in planning and development within the city and in its planning jurisdiction. The land-use plan, which cities are required to have under Arkansas law, is used to set and modify zoning within the city.

According to Jay Williams, the city's attorney, having such a plan current and in place is the best way to plan for future growth. He said the comprehensive land-use plan may need to be updated every 10 years, while zoning maps may be changed two or three times a year.

The plan replaces an old and outdated plan.

By resolutions, the council designated Dustin Kahrl to represent the city on the Benton-Washington County Water Association Board and on the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority Board.

Kahrl was introduced by Mayor Michelle Rieff at the beginning of the meeting as the city's new water and wastewater supervisor. Among other qualifications, Kahrl had served 10 years in a similar role for Bentonville. Rieff said Kahrl began his duties on Oct. 25.

Also approved by resolution was authorizing engineering services to perform GIS location mapping for the city's water and sewer systems for an estimated cost of $19,750. Once the initial mapping is done, the cost to the city would be $500 per year to keep the mapping current.

The GIS mapping would not only show line locations but the locations of meters, valves and other parts of the system, making it easier for them to be located when repairs and servicing need to take place. It was estimated that the GIS mapping would save the city time and money in the long run.

Kahrl said the current system is marked by tapes that are deteriorating and will soon be lost.

The council transferred $2,392 from the Water Revenue Fund to the Fire Equipment Fund.

Rieff told the council she had received an engineer's estimate for repairs to Duke Hill and Douglas Cemetery Roads which was just under $1 million but that there would be some additional expenses as well.

A special meeting was scheduled for Monday evening, Nov. 22, to consider the refunding and financing of a city bond. She also said the city would need to do a rate study on its water and wastewater systems.

Rieff reported that the Community Building is nearing completion.