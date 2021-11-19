



Happy birthday (Nov. 19): You'll dedicate yourself to learning and see destiny come full circle. You'll lift your own teachers then learn from your students. You will accomplish what those before you wanted to do but couldn't.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're analytical and thorough, and yet you don't have to know why everything works the way it does to solve today's problem. You just need the remedy that allows you a productive day. You'll find it, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Grudges are too costly to keep alive. It takes a certain amount of strength to hold on to an unpleasant memory — energy you could be using somewhere else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You yawn when someone else yawns, wince when someone hits his finger and when someone ducks. Your sympathetic responses are automatic, but today you'll back them up with deliberate help.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll see the charm in things. Voice your praise and you'll find you're not the only one. The kindred souls are out there for you and once you connect, you'll be amazed at how much you agree upon.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Manipulative behavior can be a playful game or a serious strategy, a reflex or a signal of bad intentions. Pay attention to the ways people try to motivate others. Try to understand underlying motives.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Love can be wrapping your fingers around the thing and holding on tight. Love can also be letting the thing fall out of your open palms. But mostly love is matching your response to the other person's needs of the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People ask questions out of habit, then don't listen to the answers. It's a sign of a busy or nervous mind, but it's still rude. Genuine curiosity is a rare gift. You'll give it to loved ones and strangers, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You trust your intuition, so you'll act on it. Not everyone has to see your moves, though. What's called for is a strategy of subtlety, and you'll be outstanding in this regard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Timing sends a message. Promptness is a show of respect. Delays are not always avoidable, but because you anticipate them you have the best chance at making a successful impression.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You work at relationships. Maybe there's no such thing as perfecting your act in this context, but you can certainly improve aspects of your style and take things to a masterful level.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you have to convince yourself that you're right, you're probably not. Of course, there are gray areas to navigate, best done with someone you trust who's coming from a different point of view.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The way to a productive day is to pick your high priority and give it all to that. Otherwise, it's like you're on an elevator with all the buttons pushed, stopping at every floor and taking forever to get to the top.

MOON OF THE BLINKING BULL

Add a lunar eclipse to the full moon in Taurus and she’s a blinking bovine, adjusting to seeing more than expected. Among the traditional names for a full moon in November are Beaver Moon and Mourning Moon. But the feeling of the current omen is neither industrious nor sad, just hungry and ready to take on the whole of life.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: While breaking down barriers, rules get broken too — all in the name of trying to relate to one another.

TAURUS: The venue and particulars matter little; good company will double your fun on any kind of date.

GEMINI: Your eyes are open. You know who your friends are and where you can safely put your trust.

CANCER: Unguarded communication bonds people, but so does restraint and good manners. It's a matter of balance.

LEO: All positive feedback doesn't work because it's not sincere. You appreciate honesty and a little spice thrown into the mix.

VIRGO: What you do to take care of yourself is also taking care of those you love.

LIBRA: Things are changing — your influences, who you're attracted to and who is attracted to you.

SCORPIO: Listen to what you're telling yourself. There's something to unlock about your confidence and the key is in your self-talk.

SAGITTARIUS: Don't worry about romance, just about rapport. Make new friends of all kinds.

CAPRICORN: Spend time with people who energize you, otherwise you're being wasteful of your precious joy.

AQUARIUS: You don't take yourself too seriously. You're willing to try out new ways of being you.

PISCES: Seek the company of buoyant spirits.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Gemini and Scorpio give it a go this weekend, one in a more serious mood than the other. Gemini will play at frivolity, while Scorpio wants to know how long it can last, how deep the emotional waters are and how unified two people can get. The opposing agendas will miraculously blend and somehow both parties will be satisfied with the way the relationship braids into the weeks to come.



