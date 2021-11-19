• Rocky Oliphant, a Washington State Patrol trooper, called it "miraculous" after a 46-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries when her car became sandwiched between two tractor-trailer trucks and was crushed when one truck ran over it on an interstate in Mount Vernon.

• Chris Sununu, New Hampshire's Republican governor, denounced a conservative group's offer to pay $500 to the first person who "catches" a public school teacher violating the state's new limits on the discussion of systemic racism and other topics.

• Mikheil Saakashvili, 53, the imprisoned former president of Georgia convicted of abuse of power who has been on a hunger strike for seven weeks to protest his incarceration, is being treated in a prison hospital after he fell and lost consciousness, his attorney said.

• Carroll Cox, an environmental activist on Hawaii's Oahu island, said that when a stream near a freeway reeked of beer, tests determined that it contained 1.2% alcohol, prompting state officials to order a nearby liquor distributor to stop discharging wastewater into a storm drain.

• Delontay Moore, 26, of Concord, N.C., convicted of conspiracy for participating in a dog fighting operating involving at least two dozen dogs, was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• Anthony Reese Jr., 35, of Moorehead, Minn., faces three murder counts after being accused of shooting a man and a woman who was eight months pregnant during an argument at a factory in Fargo, N.D., police said.

• Jacob Clare, 35, accused of failing to return his 3-year-old son to the boy's mother in Gallatin, Tenn., after a scheduled visitation, faces kidnapping and other charges after he was located with the boy in Dana Point, Calif., and arrested, deputies said.

• Shannon James, 43, the former town clerk for Garden City, Ala., and 39-year-old Leslie Johnson, the town's former utility clerk, were charged in the theft of more than $200,000 by forging checks, lying about work hours and buying items using the town's credit and debit cards, authorities said.

• Alyssa Killebrew, a child psychologist in Ridgeland, Miss., got Rocky, her 2-year-old kangaroo, back after he escaped when a child left a backyard gate open, allowing Rocky to roam free until he was spotted along an interstate where motorists had stopped to take pictures and videos.