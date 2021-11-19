Instagram faces investigation

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general said Thursday that they had opened an investigation into Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, for promoting its social media app Instagram while knowing of mental and emotional harms caused by the service.

At least nine states are involved in the investigation, including California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Vermont.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a leader of the investigation, said the states were examining whether the company's actions violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.

"Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health -- exploiting children in the interest of profit," Healey said.

The move comes after a trove of documents from former employee Frances Haugen detailed research inside of the social media company that suggested teenagers suffered body image issues when using Instagram.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, another leader of the investigation, said the states would examine the "the techniques utilized by Meta to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the resulting harms caused by such extended engagement."

"When social media platforms treat our kids as mere commodities to manipulate for longer screen time engagement & data extraction, it becomes imperative for state attorneys general to engage our investigative authority under our consumer protection laws," Peterson said in a tweet.

The states' investigation adds to building regulatory pressure on Meta and other giants of Silicon Valley.

Spanning tens of thousands of pages and gigabytes of data, The Facebook Papers show a company struggling to deal with many issues that come as a byproduct of its enormous scale and billions of users, spanning topics like misinformation, addiction and manipulation of users around the world. Much of the information came in the form of detailed reports investigating the issues, laid out by the company's research division.

Meta has said the research efforts are intended to address the issues they pinpoint, with the aim of improving the company's products and services.

In a statement Thursday, a representative for Meta strongly disputed the claims made by the state attorneys general against Instagram.

"These accusations are false and demonstrate a deep misunderstanding of the facts," said Liza Crenshaw, a spokesperson for the company. "While challenges in protecting young people online impact the entire industry, we've led the industry in combating bullying and supporting people struggling with suicidal thoughts, self-injury, and eating disorders."