Judge weighs allowing testimony of sexual assault into Josh Duggar's trial

FAYETTEVILLE -- Prosecutors in Josh Duggar's child pornography case told a federal judge Thursday that they have witnesses who could testify that Duggar sexually assaulted a girl in March 2003.

Whether those witnesses can be called is subject to a court hearing tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 29, a day before Duggar's trial begins. Duggar, 33, of Springdale is charged in federal court with two counts involving receiving and possessing child pornography. A pretrial hearing in the case was held Thursday.

Defense attorney Justin Gilfand of St. Louis argued that the 18 year-old allegation never resulted in charges and has no relevance to the charges Duggar faces now. The alleged assault is one part of behavior by Duggar that witnesses could testify to, including fondling of other girls dating back to the autumn of 2002, according to arguments in court Thursday.

Duggar was 14 years old at the time the behavior began, Gilfand said.

"This could turn into a mini-trial on crimes that may have occurred in 2002 and 2003," Gilfand argued.

Duggar, best known for being part of his family's cable television reality show, is accused of using the internet in May 2019 to download and possess the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents. Duggar was indicted in April 2021.

He faces up to 20 years imprisonment and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

Federal authorities in November 2019 served a search warrant at the address of a used-car dealership, Wholesale Motorcars, run by Duggar. Duggar's cellphone was seized as part of the search.

The dealership's computer and multiple electronic devices belonging to Duggar were also seized. Based on forensic evidence found on those devices, among other evidence, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Duggar with receipt and possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks said he may make his decision on allowing testimony about the 2002-03 fondling and alleged assault before the Nov. 29 hearing based on the records in evidence. But be prepared to call those two witnesses Nov. 29 unless that happens, Brooks told the government's attorneys.

Prosecutors told the judge that Duggar confessed the assault at the time to his father, former state Rep. Jim Bob Duggar, and a family friend, Bobye Holt, wife of former state Sen. Jim Holt of Springdale.

"I hope and pray that the truth comes out, and that justice prevails," Bobye Holt said Thursday after the hearing. She declined further comment.

Jim Bob Duggar declined to comment Thursday, a family spokesman said. The elder Duggar is one of three Republican candidates in the Feb. 8 special election to replace former Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, who resigned last month to take a lobbying job.

Previous appeals court decisions in cases similar to Josh Duggar's give the government wide latitude to introduce prior bad acts of a sexual nature as evidence of a propensity for sexual abuse of children, Brooks said during Thursday's hearing. Allowing such evidence when no charges were filed and years after the fact is normally allowed, he said. Even if he rules against the government calling the witnesses, circumstances during the trial might make their testimony admissible in rebuttal to the defense, he said.

"I've made a fairly deep dive into the 8th Circuit rulings in these cases and cannot find one in which a ruling was reversed because this kind of evidence was allowed," Brooks said of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

Despite those appeals court precedents, Brooks said the witnesses matter in this case needs its own hearing.

"This is starting to feel like Jell-O against a wall," Brooks said during the two-hour debate on whether the witnesses' testimony would be admissible.

Thursday's hearing was the first time the assault allegation was made in public, records show.

The fondling allegation first came to light publicly in 2015 after news organizations obtained a 2006 Springdale Police report regarding those reported acts. An investigation by police found that Duggar and his father had reported the behavior to a state police trooper in 2003. However, the trooper at Troop L in Springdale took no action other than to warn the younger Duggar against such behavior, according to reports.

All law enforcement officers are required by state law to report sexual abuse involving minors to the state's child abuse hot line. The trooper who heard Josh Duggar's confession, Joseph Truman Hutchens, who is now 75, was charged in Benton County in 2010 with distributing, possessing and viewing explicit child pornography. He was sentenced in 2012 to 56 years in prison, which he is serving currently, state Department of Correction records show.

Josh Duggar's attorneys objected to what they called last-minute and insufficient notice from the government that the prosecution might call witnesses about the fondling and assault claims. Brooks reminded the defense lawyers that their client is or was involved in civil lawsuits in both federal and state court litigating the Springdale Police Department's decision to release its 2006 report.

In other matters involving the pending charges, Josh Duggar's defense won rulings by Brooks in court orders issued Wednesday, the day before the hearing. Brooks ruled that a previous statement by Josh Duggar on social media about having a pornography addiction was inadmissible.

The judge also ruled that it was reasonable for the defense to argue that others had access to the computer used to download the child pornography in this case and to bring up those who might have done it, such as employees of the car lot where one of the computers was seized.

Brooks also ruled against the government by excluding prosecutors from mentioning that Josh Duggar declined to answer all of the questions asked by investigators before his arrest.