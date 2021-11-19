Let's Eat! These Northwest Arkansas restaurants will feed you on Thanksgiving Day

Many love cooking for family and friends on Thanksgiving. But Northwest Arkansas also has plenty of restaurants that will do the cooking for you. This week in our Let's Eat! column, we have a small list of local businesses offering dine-in and take-out in the area. From large family dinners to gluten-free and vegan options, there's a little bite for everyone here. Our main tip: Make those reservations as soon as possible. Some of these restaurants will be done taking orders as soon as Saturday. For procrastinators, we plan to update this list online through Nov. 25.

Lastly, this is not a comprehensive list for the region. Is your restaurant missing from the list? Email gmoore@nwadg.com with its address, Thanksgiving hours, any specials and phone number.

--

Ella's Table at the Inn at Carnall Hall on the University of Arkansas campus is hosting a special holiday meal from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Carry-out options are also available. The meal costs $49 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Reservations can be made by calling 582-0400.

The Hive will host a Thanksgiving meal at downtown Bentonville's 21c Museum Hotel. Reservations can be made at opentable.com/the-hive-at-21c/.

Mermaids Seafood Restaurant in Fayetteville is taking reservations for take-home dinners to feed six to eight people. The meal includes turkey, sides and a dessert tray of pumpkin cheesecake and apple crumb tarts. The cost is $160. Additional turkey, sides and desserts are available. Call 443-3737 to order.

Mirabella's Table in Rogers will host hungry families on Thanksgiving Day and cook take-home meals. Dine-in guests will be treated to a host of options served family style. The meal will cost $40 per person. Call 899-6190 to make a dine-in reservation. Take-out reservations for dinner for four can also be submitted by 3 p.m. on Nov. 22, according to the restaurant's website. It costs $139 for bread, entrees, sides and a choice of pie. A la carte items and bottles of wine can be ordered as well. Visit mirabellastable.com to make a reservation.

Modoko Asian Kitchen will be serving up a Thanksgiving Day meal from 1 to 4 p.m. in Rogers. The cost is $35 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by phone at 268-6871 or online at opentable.com. Take and bake turkeys are also available. They can be bought for $80 each on eventbrite.com and picked up Nov. 23-24.

Snack Lab is offering a gluten-free and dairy-free meal for the holiday in both Bentonville and Fayetteville. They're taking orders for a take-home Thanksgiving for Two dinner that includes free-range, organic turkey and a choice of sides for $32. Pie and sides to feed six to 12 people are also available. Options include pumpkin pie, green bean casserole and roasted mashed cauliflower. Orders can be made online at snacklabnwa.com/holiday or in-store by Nov. 20 for pickup in Fayetteville or Bentonville or local delivery on Nov. 23-24. Thanksgiving for Two meals are available to buy in-store until Nov. 23 or sell out.

Southern Food Co. will make you a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal for the whole family. The Fayetteville restaurant has dinner packages available in proportions appropriate for four to six or eight to 12 people. Prices vary based on the meat, sides and desserts. Orders can be submitted through 3 p.m. Nov. 20 by phone at 313-7646 or online at toasttab.com/southern-food-company/v3/.

Northwest Arkansas residents have even more last-minute options. Arsaga's Mill District, East Side Grill, Farmer's Table Cafe and Penguin Ed's BBQ in Fayetteville are offering take-home meals. In addition to dinners for two, Theo's is selling holiday wine packages. Ruth's Chris Steak House, Saltgrass Steak House and Cracker Barrel will also be open to guests in Rogers on the holiday, according to the city's website. In Bentonville, Tusk & Trotter has prepared a take-home feast for eight, though the restaurant said earlier this week that reservations were going fast.