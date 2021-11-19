Harris not up to job

I think Kamala Harris has been a complete disaster as vice president. She was put in charge of the border crisis. What did she accomplish? She made a trip to Central America to discuss what she described as the root causes of the migration. Did the illegal immigration crisis subside? Hardly, it simply got worse. Have you heard of any plan to fix the root causes besides returning to the Obama plan of sending the countries money, which didn't work previously?

A Web search reveals only a few tasks she's been assigned. Certainly nothing shows up that she has accomplished. She is basically invisible, and that's probably a good thing for Democrats based on the most recent USA Today and Suffolk University polls, which found a startlingly low approval rating for Harris at 28 percent. That's lower even than former Vice President Dick Cheney, who was previously known as the least popular vice president in modern American history.

It seems Joe Biden's first decision, naming Harris as his vice president, was an early indicator of his countless incompetent decisions to follow. Our country is in critical trouble with these two in charge.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

About infrastructure

Another trillion-plus for the present or future taxpayer to be burdened with.

Maybe the promised amount will go to steel, cement, asphalt, or broadband, but I believe the vast majority will be buried under layer after layer of lard.

We need balanced-budget and term-limit amendments now.

WILLIAM JEBB

Cabot