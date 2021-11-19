Little Rock officials tout efforts to address Asher Avenue blight, spur redevelopment

Little Rock officials touted on Thursday progress addressing blight along Asher Avenue as part of a broader economic development push focused on areas south of Interstate 630 and east of Interstate 30.

As the backdrop for the news conference, directly behind a podium where Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and others gave remarks, demolition and debris-clearing were underway at the site of an abandoned building.

"Thirteen years, this building has been vacant," Scott said, adding that the structure has been "a criminal center" as well as a homeless encampment with negative effects for the area.

He said officials were focused on not only addressing blight but also bringing back economic activity to the corridor and the areas south of I-630 and east of I-30.

The Little Rock Board of Directors earlier this year approved an ordinance to condemn and raze the onetime Advance Auto Parts store at 4102 Asher Ave., near the intersection with South Elm Street.

Jamie Collins, the director of the city's Planning and Development Department, in June told board members the building had become a homeless camp and that the California-based property owner did not respond to notification from the city.

In September 2020, Scott announced the effort to revitalize the Asher Avenue corridor by waiving building permit fees for developers in certain federally designated opportunity zones, plus other areas.

He was joined by officials from the local water and wastewater authorities who pledged to aid the redevelopment effort.

Collins at the time said development division personnel were meeting with the owners of properties in need of rehabilitation.













On Thursday, Scott said close to $800,000 in building permit fees, water fees and water reclamation fees have been waived "to ensure that we drive more development because this area needs more development, right now."

Tad Bohannon, the chief executive officer of regional water utility Central Arkansas Water, said the redevelopment of areas so that new meters are connected and the water utilized "is vital to the economic sustainability not just of the city, but also of Central Arkansas Water."

About 34 new installations have occurred in the area, according to Bohannon.

Howell Anderson, the chief operations officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, said the authority had waived some $90,000 of connection-related fees across the opportunity zones, resulting in just over 200 new customers.

"The Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority sees this as clearly a win-win situation," he said.

Collins said they were looking at what he considered to be "the last in line of remediation efforts of a property," adding, "Demolition is not what we seek, remediation is what we seek."

He highlighted other efforts to work with property owners in the area.

Within the corridor from Woodrow Street west to Fair Park Boulevard, city officials identified 18 properties where they sought to contact the owners and talk about their plans for the property over the next five to 10 years, he said.

At four of the properties, owners have been actively working with the city on remediation, Collins said.

The building behind where the officials stood was the one instance where the city sought demolition, he said.

Collins said he anticipated the demolition of the building would probably be completed by today, and then clean-up and the removal of most of the debris would likely continue through the end of next week, barring the Thanksgiving holiday.