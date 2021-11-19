Sections
LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA: Chamber Music At Sequoyah, plus live music all over NWA

by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Find out which famous composer started his career as a silent movie pianist, who wrote a piece for accordion and slide whistle, and more at the Ozark Wind Quintet’s performance at Mount Sequoyah today, Nov. 21. Learning a little about the lives of composers and hearing examples of how their life experiences played out in their music is always a joyful way to experience music, the ensemble asserts. The five-piece is based in Northwest Arkansas, and the members are professional performing musicians in regional symphonies, chamber groups, wind ensembles, musical theater, church and choir performing organizations. (Courtesy Photo)

The Ozark Wind Quartet performs at 3 p.m. Sunday as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain series at Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Dr. in Fayetteville. $10-$15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

ELSEWHERE

• Full House ($8) performs at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour today; William Clark Green ($20-$23) performs at 9:30 p.m. today; and Country Jesus ($10-$12) performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• 44 Proof Band performs at 6:30 p.m. today at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Ray Wylie Hubbard performs at 7:30 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. $20-$25. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• DimeTrip performs at 9 p.m. today; and the Chad Marshall Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Brian & Terri Kinder perform at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• A Can't Stop Candance Benefit Concert, featuring favorite local performers in support of Candance Holenchick is set for 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Free. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Nick Shoulders performs at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Holidaze pop-up bar, 101 N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. $15-$20. holidazepopup@gmail.com; facebook.com/holidazefayetteville.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

