LIVE! in NWA: Chamber Music At Sequoyah, plus live music all over NWA

The Ozark Wind Quartet performs at 3 p.m. Sunday as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain series at Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Dr. in Fayetteville. $10-$15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

ELSEWHERE

• Full House ($8) performs at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour today; William Clark Green ($20-$23) performs at 9:30 p.m. today; and Country Jesus ($10-$12) performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• 44 Proof Band performs at 6:30 p.m. today at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Ray Wylie Hubbard performs at 7:30 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. $20-$25. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• DimeTrip performs at 9 p.m. today; and the Chad Marshall Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Brian & Terri Kinder perform at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• A Can't Stop Candance Benefit Concert, featuring favorite local performers in support of Candance Holenchick is set for 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Free. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Nick Shoulders performs at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Holidaze pop-up bar, 101 N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. $15-$20. holidazepopup@gmail.com; facebook.com/holidazefayetteville.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.