Lost in space

It reminded us of the stories that hit the papers after the downed U-2 flight in 1960. The governments of both sides kept things close to their vests--that is, they lied--about what happened and when, and even the results of the matter.

Weeks later, the Soviets pounced once they had American denials on the record, and showed off Francis Gary Powers, the pilot who was captured after his spy plane was knocked out of the sky. And the leaders of the American military and government gasped: The Soviets can hit things that high?

They could.

The Soviets are long gone by now, but the Russians we'll always have with us. This week they launched a super-secret mission to knock a satellite out of orbit, and succeeded. Well, mostly. Because hundreds, maybe thousands, of pieces of the satellite are now scattered around with other space junk. (People aboard the International Space Station--including two Russians--had to take precautionary evasive action.)

"The fantasy of the State Department knows no bounds," said one high official for the Russians Tuesday, denying any sort of a test.

"The Ministry of Defense of Russia successfully completed a test," the ministry said later.

All going to prove: The more things change, the more they stay the same.