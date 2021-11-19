Bolding: Parkview freshman Robinson is special

Little Rock Parkview’s Brad Bolding has coached numerous high-profile prospects, but he believes freshman athlete Omarion Robinson could be the best he has ever been around.

Bolding coached the late Altee Tenpenny, receiver KJ Hill, running back Juan Day and defensive lineman Zach Stadther at North Little Rock, and quarterback Landon Rogers and tight end Erin Outley at Parkview. Patriots running back James Jointer is a 2022 Arkansas commitment.

“He’s going to be fun to coach the next three years,” Bolding said of Robinson. “I really think he’ll be a big-time national recruit. His ceiling is extremely high. He’s just got that it factor.”

Robinson, 6-0, 170 pounds, received his first offer from Memphis on Thursday morning and added one from Ole Miss a few hours later.

In five games on varsity, he’s recorded 43 tackles, 3 interceptions – 2 returned for touchdowns at safety – and returned a punt and kickoff for scores. He had another pick-6 negated because of a penalty.

He played quarterback and defense at Pulaski Heights as an eighth grader before enrolling at Parkview.

After the ninth-grade season was completed, Robinson joined varsity for the Van Buren game Oct. 15 and the three remaining regular-season games.

“He was MVP of our team twice in four games,” Bolding said.

Robinson’s talent was obvious when he arrived on campus.

“We saw he had tremendous hips,” Bolding said. “You can really plug him in anywhere and he can play it, but we were in a situation where we needed a safety.”







