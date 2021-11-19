Man found dead in Pine Bluff, police say

A man was found dead Thursday night in Pine Bluff, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police said they went to a residence in the 400 block of 13th Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man's identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

The man's body will be transferred to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy, police said.

"We are asking anyone with information to please contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300," stated a press release.

Police said this will be the city's 26th homicide this year.