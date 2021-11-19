Maryland's Reese continues hot streak

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Angel Reese had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Katie Benzan scored 22 points, and No. 3 Maryland remained undefeated Thursday with a 108-66 rout of UNC-Wilmington.

It was the fourth double-double in five games for Reese, who is averaging 19.4 points and 12 rebounds for the Terrapins (5-0). Reese also had five steals against UNCW and has 13 over her last three games.

"Defensively, it felt great," Reese said. "To have five steals, let's talk about that. You always talk about my offense, but defensively, I got five steals. I'm just happy to be out here in front of everyone and play with this amazing team. We're emphasizing defense this year, and if I can lead the pack and have my girls follow, then that's what we can do."

Carrie Gross led the Seahawks (1-2) with 17 points.

NO. 14 IOWA ST. 98, DRAKE 76

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Ashley Joens scored 31 points with 10 rebounds and No. 14 Iowa State pulled away from Drake.

Aubrey Joens added a career-high 18 points, Lexi Donarski 17, Emily Ryan 13 and Denae Fritz 12 off the bench for the Cyclones (3-0), who won at Drake for the first time since 2013.

Iowa State trailed 25-17 after one quarter as the Bulldogs hit five three-pointers and led 47-42 at the half. Down by double figures early in the second quarter, the Cyclones scored 30 points in the second quarter and 28 in the third.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 64,

JACKSONVILLE 39

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Morgan Jones scored 11 of her 12 points in the third quarter to help Florida State's massive turnaround as the No. 17-ranked Seminoles seized control and turned back Jacksonville.

Jacksonville (2-1) had come onto Florida State's court with one upset of a Power Five conference team, Minnesota, in the bag already, and the Dolphins led all the way -- and by as many as 10 -- through the first half, sparked by Taylor Hawks and Shynia Jackson with 18 combined points.

The Seminoles (3-0) asserted themselves in the third quarter, outscoring Jacksonville 27-7, shooting 75% from the floor, making 9 of 12 field goals with seven assists. The Seminoles had scored just 19 points in the first half.

Hawks finished with 14 points and Jackson 12 for the Dolphins.

NO. 20 UCLA 73,

CAL-NORTHRIDGE 46

LOS ANGELES -- IImar'I Thomas scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and No. 20 UCLA pulled away from Cal State Northridge.

Charisma Osborne added 19 points before being helped off the court in the closing minutes with an apparent ankle injury.

The Bruins (2-0) shot 51% and had a 40-23 rebounding advantage.

NO. 24 TEXAS A&M 82,

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 75

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Kayla Wells scored 24 points, Qadashah Hoppie finished with 16 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat Stephen F. Austin.

Wells made 7 of 11 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Destiny Pitts added 15 points and Jordan Nixon scored 14 for Texas A&M (4-0).