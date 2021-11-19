Paragould firm GRT buys Valley Rubber

GRT Rubber Technologies, an Arkansas manufacturer of engineered rubber products, announced Thursday that it has acquired Alabama-based Valley Rubber.

A price for the transaction between the two privately held companies wasn't disclosed.

GRT has been in business for more than 100 years. Its products are manufactured in a 142,000-square-foot facility in Paragould. The products include conveyor belts and sheet rubber products for applications across an array of end-markets.

Valley Rubber specializes in customized rubber products for mining, infrastructure and industrial applications. Valley Rubber was founded in 1967 and has locations in Falkville, Ala.; Minden, Nev.; and Antofagasta, Chile.

GRT and Valley Rubber have similar product offerings in relation to conveyor belt systems, the announcement said. Valley Rubber also has a growing presence in Chile, Mexico and Peru with a focus on the mineral producing markets that GRT can support and grow.

"Valley's expertise ... will provide us with more access and material exposure to our current and new markets," said David Brown, GRT's top executive.

-- Noel Oman

2 film stars join in takeover of Spanx

Winfrey and Witherspoon Join in a Private Equity Takeover of Spanx

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd are joining Blackstone in investing in Spanx, the DealBook newsletter was first to report. Blackstone closed its deal to acquire a majority stake in the shapewear brand that values it at $1.2 billion Thursday.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Spanx has become synonymous with the garments it sells. Winfrey helped put the brand on the map when in 2000 she named Spanx her favorite product of the year.

It's the latest investment deal for Winfrey and Witherspoon who are also familiar partners for Blackstone. Winfrey invested alongside Blackstone in Oatly, the oat milk brand, which went public this year. Blackstone also recently acquired Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production studio, adding her to the board of its parent media company. Wolfe Herd's Bumble, a dating app, was acquired by Blackstone in 2019 before going public this year.

Winfrey, Witherspoon and Wolfe Herd are investing in Spanx directly, outside any Blackstone fund.

-- The New York Times

Arkansas Index dips, closes day at 845.90

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 845.90, down 0.47.

"Equities were mixed ahead of the monthly option expiration on Friday as the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.