GOLF

Munoz turns in a 60

Sebastian Munoz saw the tough weather conditions on the way to the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga., and figured all he could do was keep his head down and make birdies. He wound up with a 10-under 60 to shatter his career round by six shots. Scoring was so low Thursday at Sea Island that all that got Munoz was a one-shot lead. The Colombian, who won his first PGA Tour event just over a year ago, birdied his final hole at Seaside. He led by one stroke over Sea Island member Zach Johnson at Seaside, while three players were one shot behind to par. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 6-under 66. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) posted a 4-under 68. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 73.

Korda closer to POY honors

On a course she didn't expect, Nelly Korda delivered the round she needed with a 6-under 66 that left her two shots out of the lead Thursday and gave her a good start toward winning LPGA Tour player of the year. The $1.5 million prize for winning the CME Group Tour Championship is in range, too. Former U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 didn't make a birdie on rain-softened Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., until the sixth hole, and then she didn't stop. She finished with three consecutive birdies for an 8-under 64. Lee6 had a one-shot lead over four players, including past Tiburon winner Sei Young Kim. Scoring was so low that 18 players were at 67 or better. The 60 players who qualified for the season finale have the same chance to win the $1.5 million prize, the largest in women's golf, regardless of their standing in the Race to CME Globe. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is in a tie for sixth, only two shots out of the lead with a 6-under 66. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at 3-under 69.

McIlroy leads in Dubai

Rory McIlroy is back playing his best golf again, even if it has come too late to win another Race to Dubai title. Fresh off his 20th career victory on the PGA Tour, the former No. 1 opened birdie-eagle and shot 7-under 65 Thursday for a two-stroke lead after the first round at DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event on the European Tour. McIlroy wasn't one of the six players who arrived at Jumeirah Golf Estates still with a chance of finishing the season as European No. 1. Collin Morikawa, the leader of the Race to Dubai, is looking good for that title after opening with a 68.

FOOTBALL

Bucs' WR obtained fake card

A Los Angeles chef who told a newspaper that Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake covid-19 vaccination card also said the player owes him $10,000. The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that Steven Ruiz provided the newspaper with a screenshot of a July 2 text message exchange in which Brown's girlfriend asked the former live-in chef if he could obtain Johnson & Johnson vaccination cards for the player. When the personal chef replied he could try, the girlfriend responded "Ab said he would give you $500." Ruiz, who also claimed Brown owes him an uncollected debt of $10,000, told the newspaper he was unable to find a vaccination card for Brown. The chef added that a few weeks later he observed two vaccine cards on a dining room table that the receiver told him were purchased for the player and his girlfriend. The Buccaneers announced shortly before the start of the regular season that their entire roster and coaching staff were fully vaccinated.

BASEBALL

Rockies, Diaz reach deal

The Colorado Rockies agreed to a $14.5 million, three-year contract with catcher Elias Diaz. His deal was announced Thursday and covers one season of arbitration eligibility and two years of free agency. Diaz, who turned 31 on Wednesday, hit .246 last season with a career-best 18 home runs, tied for third-most among National League catchers. He also threw out 42.1% of base stealers, a mark only behind that of Kansas City's Salvador Perez. He hit .235 over 26 games for Colorado during the pandemic-shortened season of '20.

Berrios skips free agency

Two months with the Toronto Blue Jays was enough to make Jose Berrios change his mind about waiting one more year to reach free agency. Berrios finalized a $131 million, seven-year deal to stay with the Blue Jays on Thursday, passing up the opportunity to become a free agent next offseason. A two-time All Star, the 27-year-old right-hander said his decision was simplified by getting a brief experience of life in Toronto after the Blue Jays acquired him from Minnesota on July 30. Berrios went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto, finishing 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA.

Mets hire Eppler as GM

The New York Mets finally found a general manager, hiring Billy Eppler in a move announced Thursday night following their long and ridiculed search. Eppler was fired as GM of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five unsuccessful seasons. But he landed the same position with the Mets after a recruiting process that became the butt of jokes while dragging on for more than six weeks since the 2021 season ended. Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the Mets' fifth head of baseball operations in 13 months.

BASKETBALL

Former UConn coach retires

Jim Calhoun, who led UConn to three national titles, has retired again, this time from Division III Saint Joseph. The 79-year-old Hall of Fame coach, who has struggled with stomach cancer and other ailments, said his health was not a factor in his decision to leave the former women-only school in West Hartford, Conn., after spending more than four years helping it establish a men's basketball program. Calhoun ends his career with a record of 920-397. That includes 248 wins in 14 years at Northeastern and 625 in 26 years at UConn, where his teams won NCAA titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011.

TENNIS

Zverev advances to ATP Finals

The top three players have advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals. Third-ranked Alexander Zverev joined No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the last four at the season-ending event for the top eight players by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday. Having qualified second in his group behind Medvedev, Zverev's semifinal opponent will be Djokovic, who won the other group. Medvedev's semifinal opponent will be determined today when Andrey Rublev meets Casper Ruud on the final day of round-robin play. Zverev lost to Djokovic at the Australian Open and U.S. Open this year but beat the Serb at the Tokyo Olympics en route to the gold medal.