100 years ago

Nov. 19, 1921

• In appreciation of the work of the North Little Rock firemen at Sunday night's fire, F. H. Good, superintendent of the St. Louis Cotton Company, presented Fire Chief F. C. Steltor with a check for $100 yesterday. Mr. Good said that he wanted to commend the firemen for their work, and that the company wished to show its appreciation in a practical way. The check will be added to the firemen's relief fund, for which the firemen's ball of November 30 is planned.

50 years ago

Nov. 19, 1971

• Municipal Judge Milton McLees fined O. C. Walters, 46, of St. Portage, Ind., Thursday after Walters pleaded guilty to a charge of shooting in a city park. Walters was arrested early Wednesday carrying a shotgun and two dead squirrels on the southwestern section of the Loop Road in Burns Park. Walters told Judge McLees that he didn't realize he was in the Park and apologized "to the good people of North Little Rock for hunting and killing a couple of their pets." Much of the Park is comprised of heavily wooded areas. "I knew something was wrong with that many squirrels." he told Judge McLees.

25 years ago

Nov. 19, 1996

• The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Commission has acted to reduce crime in Burns Park. At its meeting Monday, the commission voted unanimously to accept a Police Department recommendation to close part of the park in the evenings. The back loop area that stretches from Championship Drive to the girls' softball complex, an area particularly crime-ridden, will be closed off behind locked gates daily at dark. North Little Rock police officers Mike Shepard and J. W. Bailey said the department had received 241 calls to the park from March to September. They estimated that at least half the calls concerned incidents in the back loop area, which has no night lighting and is used mostly for daytime activities.

10 years ago

Nov. 19, 2011

• A workshop for senior citizens and their families and caretakers in Little Rock's University District on how to avoid becoming crime victims will be held Tuesday. David Montague, associate professor of criminology at University of Arkansas at Little Rock and director of its Senior Justice Center, will present the workshop. ... The UALR Senior Justice Center targets crime against the elderly via teaching, research and service. ... The workshop is one of the activities proposed by the AARP University District Project Team, which has focused attention on improving the "walkability" of the neighborhood, connecting senior citizens who are isolated from their neighbors, and public safety.