Pedestrian on U.S. 67/167 hit, killed

One person died in accidents on an Arkansas road early Friday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Khiery Ward, 31, of Little Rock was killed when he ran onto U.S. 67/167 and was struck by two vehicles around 10:40 Wednesday night near Jacksonville.

The driver of a 2014 Ford driving north close to mile marker 12 was unable to stop and hit Ward with the front passenger side just before a second vehicle, a 2020 Ram van, struck Ward.

It was rainy, and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash, the report states.