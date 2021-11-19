Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Nov. 19

OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will celebrate the 25th appreciation service for the pastor and wife, the Rev. David and Arbradella Smith, at 10 a.m. Sunday. The theme is "Called to Serve, Not to be Served," from Mark 10:45. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Julius McDade, pastor of New Direction Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend in person or view it live streamed on Facebook.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will celebrate its 143rd anniversary at noon Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kirby Gulley, pastor of Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, along with his congregation. WOW (Women of Worship) singers will be directed by Donna Huskey. Guests will also include praise dancers, Marie and the Girls, the Robert Willis III, and Holy Temple Church of God in Christ of Dumas. The public is invited to attend. The host pastor and wife are the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. and Stephanie Willis.

ST. PETER'S ROCK MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1201 S. Catalpa St., will celebrate its 132nd anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Church, accompanied by his congregation.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). Registration is free. Early registrants will be eligible to win a prize in the drawing Nov. 30, the day early bird registration ends. The winner will be notified by phone. Regular registration will be Dec. 1-19. The public is invited to participate. Registration is available at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites everyone to a Thanksgiving Day service from 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 25. The theme is Give Thanks Unto the Lord (Psalm 107:1.) The pastor/apostle, Patrick Lockett Sr., will be speaking. Also, New Community will host the KIngdom Building program at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The speaker will be singer and praise team leader Shell Marks of New Community. The church is observing social distancing, requiring masks and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are available from ushers and hand sanitizing stations are located near the front doors.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. Also, Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

