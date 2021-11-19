Pittman impressed by Saban

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman had barely gotten settled in to his job as offensive line coach with the Razorbacks in the winter of 2013 when Alabama Coach Nick Saban offered him a position with the Crimson Tide.

Pittman, who had come over from Tennessee with his buddy Jim Chaney to join Bret Bielema's first staff, obviously did not take Saban's job offer, but he was granted a significant raise and the title of assistant head coach with the Razorbacks, where he stayed for three seasons before moving on to Georgia.

Pittman, asked on Wednesday about that job offer more than eight years ago, said the circumstances weren't right for he and his wife, Jamie.

"You know, you couldn't consider it because of the timing alone, let alone my love for Arkansas," Pittman said. "It's hard to go into a job and then leave three or four weeks later whenever you just said, 'Hey, this is the greatest place in the world.' It just didn't make any sense to Jamie and I."

Still, Pittman professed strong respect for Saban and his place in college football history with six national championships in 14 seasons at Alabama plus another at LSU.

Last year's College Football Playoff championship gave Saban seven in the modern (poll) era of college football, pushing him past Moro Bottom native and former Alabama Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most among all coaches.

"I just have so much respect for Coach Saban," Pittman said. "I mean, I just really do. I would say that if this was the summer and we never played Alabama. What he's done is incredible.

"The coaching tree that he's [produced], guys that have worked for him that go out and then have great success. I mean, he'll go down as, in my opinion, one of the, if not the all-time greatest."

Saban can achieve two phenomenal standards with a win against Arkansas. With a 265-66-1 career record in 26 seasons (including five vacated decisions with the Crimson Tide), Saban can improve to 200 games over .500 and hit an average of exactly 10 wins per season with a win on Saturday.

Clark slowed

Sophomore cornerback Hudson Clark, who has been in concussion protocols this week, is doubtful for Saturday's game at Alabama.

Clark made his second start of the season, and ninth of his career in last week's 16-13 overtime win at LSU opposite senior corner Montaric Brown.

Clark was hurt on a helmet-to-helmet hit by linebacker Hayden Henry as the pair brought down receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on a play at the Arkansas sideline with 3:45 remaining in regulation. Clark immediately reeled from the impact and lay face down on the sideline for a couple of moments before heading for the team area of the sideline.

Junior LaDarrius Bishop, an eight-game starter who has rotated with Clark all season, finished out the game at cornerback.

There's a 'Will'

Arkansas must try to find a way to limit Alabama "Jack" linebacker Will Anderson, an edge rusher whose 12.5 sacks lead the country. The 6-4, 243-pound sophomore has been hard to handle for single blockers all year.

"He's going to be a major concern of ours," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "The number one thing you try to do is not let a difference-maker make a difference. In his case, it's very, very difficult."

Anderson will line up mostly on Arkansas' left to come at right-handed quarterback KJ Jefferson's blind side, but he will move around.

"He's an elite, elite pass rusher," Arkansas tackle Dalton Wagner said. "Kid's put a lot of great stuff on film. He's a grown man.

"He does a tremendous job bending edges, using his hands, powering through blocks. It's really important that we get hands on him and take care of business when we go against him."

Pittman said various Razorbacks will get a chance at blocking Anderson, who wears jersey No. 31.

"Hopefully, our tight ends will get a piece of him, our running backs will get a piece of him, and our tackles," Pittman said. "Putting him one-on-one with a tackle for the entirety of the game, it just doesn't make any sense."

Weather report

The forecast two days out from Arkansas at Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday is calling for almost ideal football conditions in north-central Alabama.

The high on Saturday is projected as 66 degrees on a sunny day with about a 2% chance for precipitation and winds around 9 mph. The sunny outlook will follow an overnight low projected to be 38 degrees, and will precede a low expected to be 48 degrees on Saturday night.

Going for 10

Punter and holder Reid Bauer became the 10th Razorback this season with a run of 10-plus yards with his 23-yard scamper on a fake field goal last week.

Bauer's run added to Arkansas' FBS-leading 87 run plays of 10-plus yards this season.

Bauer was pushed out of bounds at the LSU 13-yard line after sprinting over the left side on a snap from the Tigers' 36 with Arkansas lined up for a 53-yard field goal try for Cam Little.

Bauer, receiver De'Vion Warren and tailback Javion Hunt are the sole Razorbacks with one 10-plus yard run.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson leads the team in that department with 23 such runs, followed by Trelon Smith and Dominique Johnson with 16 each. Raheim Sanders is also in double figures with 14, followed by quarterback Malik Hornsby (6), AJ Green (5) and Treylon Burks (4).

Series review

Alabama holds a 21-8 lead in the series against Arkansas, a record that includes two games vacated by the Crimson Tide due to NCAA infractions and a 43-3 win in 1993 forfeited due to another infraction. On the field, Alabama holds a 24-8 edge, including a 14-game winning streak.

In Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Crimson Tide's lead is 8-4. The Tide also lead 9-4 in games played in Fayetteville, 2-0 in Little Rock and 2-0 at neutral sites in Sugar Bowls played after the 1960 and 1979 seasons.

One-possession win

Arkansas improved to 3-4 in one possession or overtime games under Sam Pittman with its victory over LSU.

The Razorbacks won back-to-back one-possession games for the first time since the 2017 team won 38-37 at Ole Miss followed by a 39-38 home win against Coastal Carolina.

The 38-37 victory at Ole Miss is notable because it marked the last time Arkansas won on its final snap of a game prior to the win over LSU.