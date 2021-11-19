Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 50, Mountain Home 38

The Wildcats moved to 3-0 on the season with a road win Thursday night in nonconference action.

Cameron Mains led the way for Har-Ber with a game-high 23 points. Reed Ellison led Mountain Home with 13 and Luke Proctor added 12.

Bentonville West 63, Brookland 53

Riley Buccino had six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points as West defeated Brookland during the opening round of the Brookland Invitational.

The Wolverines took control of the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 14-4 over the final 8 minutes.

Tucker Anderson added 14 points and Cade Puckett 11 for West, which returns to action at 5 p.m. today against Nettleton before a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday against Greene County Tech.

Harrison 54, Subiaco Academy 52

Logan Plumlee had 13 points to lead four Harrison players in double figures as the Goblins edged Subiaco and gave coach David Stahler his 350th career win at the school.

Harrison led 14-9 after one quarter and 32-27 at halftime, but Subiaco pulled within 42-41 to end the third quarter.

Abe Glidewell added 12 points for the Goblins, followed by Timber Crenwelge with 11 and Gatlin James with 10. Ivan Martijin led Subiaco with 22 points, while Jaeden Nieveld added 15.

Van Buren 47, Gravette 40

Van Buren hit eight clutch free throws in the final minute as the Pointers held off Gravette in the Clarksville Panther Classic.

Gravette had pulled within 41-40 with a pair of 3-pointers before Tobey Sayaxomphou's two free throws made it a 3-point game with a minute remaining. Drew Brasuell then hit four free throws and Conner Mayers added two more to seal with win.

Brasuell finished with 17 points to lead Van Buren (2-1), while Myers was a close second with 16.

Booneville 50, Western Yell County 23

Booneville jumped out to a 24-7 halftime lead and cruised to a nonconference win over Western Yell County.

Colter Fisher led the Bearcats with 16 points while Evan Escobedo had nine points and eight rebounds.

Greene County Tech 48, Berryville 46

Greene County Tech outplayed Berryville in the second half and came away with a close victory during the Brookland Invitational.

The Bobcats (1-1) had a 24-22 halftime lead, but the Eagles answered and led 36-35 after three quarters.

Jake Wilson had 12 points for Berryville, which plays today against Brookland, while Nate Allen added 10.

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber 73, Harrison 36

Destiny Roller hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as Har-Ber started fast and rolled to a victory in Goblin Arena over the defending Class 4A state championship.

Pacious McDaniel added 21 and Caylan Koons 18 for the Lady Wildcats (2-0), who led 28-8 after one quarter and 53-24 at halftime. Reese Ricketts led Harrison with 11 points.

LR Central 50, Rogers 49

Rogers couldn't get a pair of last-second shots to fall and dropped its season opener Thursday at Little Rock Central.

The Lady Mounties (1-1) led 26-22 at halftime, thanks to an 18-7 run, but the Lady Tigers answered and took a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ava Maner led Rogers with 17 points, followed by Brooklyn Owens 14.

Lamar 55, Shiloh Christian 36

Lamar's 18-3 second-quarter run overcame a slow start as the Lady Warriors posted a nonconference win against Shiloh Christian.

The outburst turned an early 1o-point deficit into a 23-18 halftime lead. Lamar then put the game with another run, outscoring Shiloh 18-5 in the fourth quarter.

Shae Taylor led the Lady Warriors with 22 points, followed by Kori Sanders with 15 and Morgan Cochran with 11. Hailey Tunnell led the Lady Saints with 12 points.

Gravette 55, Van Buren 36

Gravette jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and defeated Van Buren in nonconference action in Lion Arena.

Van Buren pulled within 28-18 at halftime, but the Lady Lions maintained control of the game in the second half and led 41-26 after three quarters.

De Lacie Wishon had 13 points to lead a trio of Gravette players in double figures, followed by Reese Hamilton with 11 and Rachel Diehl with 10. Brooklyn Kannady had 15 points to pace Van Buren.

Booneville 54, Western Yell County 46

Heaven Sanchez had 15 points as Booneville held off Western Yell County for a nonconference victory.

Brooke Turner added 13 for the Lady Bearcats, who had a 31-25 halftime cushion.

Rachel Rodriguez had 21 points for Western Yell.