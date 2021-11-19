PREP FOOTBALL: Ozark senior McCormick glad to be back on the field for Hillbillies

OZARK -- Dylan McCormick is back on the football field for Ozark, and it couldn't have been at a better time.

The senior cornerback along with the rest of Ozark's defense will be tested like they haven't been tested this season tonight when the Hillbillies host Crossett in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Crossett is led by senior quarterback Tyrique Jones, who is as dynamic a player as there is the state.

"He is a phenomenal athlete, super fast, can run the ball and throw the ball," Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said. "He's got that big-play, take-it-to-the-house ability."

Last year, in the first-round playoff win over Central Arkansas Christian, Jones completed 14-of-15 passes for 244 yards and 2 scores and ran for 225 yards and 5 touchdowns for a rare 200/200 game.

This season, he's closing in another milestone with 1,787 yards and 21 touchdowns passing and 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing.

Receiver Dwayne Ashford is another of Crossett's offensive weapons. He finished in the top seven at the Class 4A state track meet in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.

"They've got a front that can block," Burns said. "Then you throw in a couple of backs and a couple of receivers that can run. It's a huge challenge for our defense, trying to contain those guys and not give them any allies to run through."

McCormick will shoulder a lot of the responsibility on defense.

In last week's 48-18 win against Huntsville, McCormick had a big turnover early.

Ozark led 13-6 when Huntsville recovered a fumble and drove to the Hillbillies' 10 when Spencer Lippott and Britton Gage forced a fumble, which McCormick recovered with 2:57 left in the first half.

"The two defensive guys jumped on it and it slipped out," McCormick said. "I just scooped it up."

Ozark quarterback Landon Wright reeled off a 71-yard run on the first play after the fumble and scored two plays later for a 20-6 lead at the half. Ozark went on to the win.

Gavin Gilbert, Kyle Archer and Payton Durning all had interceptions.

"They had been running comebacks all night," Durning said. "He broke loose and I ran with him. The quarterback clearly overthrew him and I came up on the ball great, and we got a good turnover there. I had him beat from the get-go. He's a good route runner, don't get me wrong. They were good all night, but I had him beat. I flipped my hips and beat him to the ball."

For McCormick, the turnovers and defensive effort came down to preparation.

"I watch a lot of film," McCormick said. "I love film. I watched film and knew what to do. That's the best way to get prepared. We just had to get our head in the game and play like we have all year."

McCormick didn't play his sophomore or junior seasons but asked about joining the team this season.

"He went through some tough times," Burns said. "We stayed after him, talking to him and things like that. He started doing real well in school. He's grown up a lot. He wanted to come back out, and we let him."

Burns was eager to welcome McCormick back to the Hillbillies.

"That's what we got in the business for, to help kids," Burns said. "I had coaches growing up in Alma and was fortunate enough to play a few years at Henderson State and had great coaches. That's why I got into coaching because they did a lot for me."

McCormick was one of the better athletes in junior high, and hardly comes off the field this season. In addition to being a key component on defense, he's also on the kickoff return team and plays offense.

"He was one of our better players in junior high," Burns said. "He had a rough patch there, and he's doing well right now."

McCormick leads the team in interceptions with five, including a 44-yard return for a touchdown against rival Charleston. Last week's fumble recovery marked the fifth straight week for McCormick to come up with a turnover.

"He's really blossomed," Burns said. "He's an athlete, and he's showing the potential we always thought he could. I've been so proud of him. He's come from a rough background. He's doing exactly what we thought he could do."

Those standout plays come from cramming a lot of study into his final season to play.

"He's really put his mind to it," Burns said. "He asks questions in film about which coverages he should be in, and he watches his Hudl stuff and prepares himself for the game. He's going to be a big part of our success on offense and defense on Friday night.