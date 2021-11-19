Redistricting map gets OK in Sebastian County

FORT SMITH — The Sebastian County Election Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a map rezoning the justice of the peace districts, despite questions surrounding where the map came from.

The commission considered three maps during its meeting. The Election Commission staff presented one, commissioner Lee Webb had one and commission chairman David Damron presented a third one.

Cara Gean, commission vice chairwoman, made the motion to approve Damron’s map with changes, which Webb seconded.

The Sebastian County Quorum Court is divided into 13 districts. Each district has one justice of the peace on the Quorum Court, the governing body of the county.

Meghan Hassler, county election coordinator, has said drawing the Quorum Court districts is the commission’s responsibility. Election districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population changes detailed in the federal census. The goal is to equalize the districts’ population.

The commission discussed rezoning the districts at its Nov. 9 meeting. Damron presented a map he said he worked on with outside assistance. However, when Webb asked Damron who drew the map, Damron didn’t answer.

Webb contested Damron’s approach, saying he wanted the commission to work on drawing a map together as opposed to an individual commissioner. Webb cited Arkansas Code Annotated §14-14-403, which says a county’s election commission is responsible for dividing the districts. He added it would need to happen in an open meeting.

Damron said afterward he would give Webb time to come up with his own map for the commission to consider.

Damron didn’t return two messages left Monday and Tuesday asking who drew the map he presented, as well as why he didn’t answer Webb’s question on Nov. 9. He also declined comment in person after Wednesday’s meeting.

Webb said afterward he didn’t have an issue with the map itself, but rather the process Damron used. Webb said he made his map in collaboration with the Fort Smith-based Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.

Shannon Scott, geographic information systems analyst for the Planning and Development District, has said the district wasn’t involved in producing Damron’s map.

Damron’s map shows the Quorum Court districts 1, 3, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 grew in geographical size compared to their counterparts in the current district map adopted in 2011. Districts 2, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 13 shrank in size.

There was no period of public comment on rezoning the Quorum Court districts before Wednesday’s meeting.

However, Arkansas law states residents can file a lawsuit to contest this apportionment plan with the county Circuit Court within 30 days of the County Clerk having the new boundaries of the districts and numbers of people who live in them in a “newspaper of general circulation in the county”. The County Clerk will send the Secretary of State a certified copy of the record made of the plan within seven days after this filing period expires.

This can be found in Arkansas Code Annotated §14-14-405 through 407.

Sebastian County census data

Sebastian County had a total population of 127,799 as of April 1, 2020.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Thomas Saccente can be reached by email at tsaccente@nwadg.com .