HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

BOYS

CLARKSVILLE 49, GREENWOOD 32 Cody Qualls scored 12 points for Clarksville (3-1) in its victory during its classic event. Tobin Bush and Owen Ashlock each scored 12 points for the Panthers.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 48, BERRYVILLE 46 George Smith scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second quarter for Greene County Tech (3-0), which held on. Benji Goodman had 12 points and Tyler Vincent had 10 points for the Eagles. Jake Wilson finished with 12 points and Nate Allen had 10 points for Berryville (1-1). Kade Davidson followed with nine points.

MAMMOTH SPRING 70, CROWLEY'S RIDGE ACADEMY 61 Gavin Boddie collected 23 points to lead four players in double figures for Mammoth Spring (4-5), winners of three in a row. Andrew Jones scored 16 points and both Brayden Cray and Nate Rogers had 14 points for the Bears.

RECTOR 71, RIDGEFIELD CHRISTIAN 30 Cooper Rabjohn knocked in 24 points as Rector (1-1) evened its record with a blowout. Brett Fair scored 12 points, Trey Horton has 11 points and Lane Stucks ended with 10 points for the Cougars.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 61, LAMAR 51 J.C. Philip scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Shiloh Christian (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. Tanner Neil had 10 points and six rebounds while Joshua Burt and Walker Shankle added nine points apiece.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 50, MOUNTAIN HOME 38 Cameron Mains pumped in a game-high 23 points for Springdale Har-Ber (3-0) to help keep the Wildcats perfect.

VAN BUREN 47, GRAVETTE 40 Drew Brasuell broke through with 17 points to send Van Buren (2-1) to a seven-point win in the Panther Classic in Clarksville. Conner Myers aided with 16 points and six rebounds for the Pointers.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 83, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 71 Travis Gentry's 24 points pushed West Side Greers Ferry (10-0) to the finals of the First Service Bank Tournament in Clinton. Jacob Carlton scored 16 points and Zack Birmingham finished with 14 points for the Eagles. Kellen Robinson had 28 points to lead Episcopal Collegiate (2-2).

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 54, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 46 Heaven Sanchez led the way with 15 points for Booneville (2-0) in its second consecutive victory. Brooke Turner added 13 points and Joleigh Tate chipped in with eight points for the Lady Bearcats.

GREENBRIER 65, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 33 Emma Rehm pumped in a game-high 24 points to power Greenbrier (2-1) in the title game of the First Bank Service Tournament in Clinton. Alex Newland added 17 points and McKayla Betts had 10 points for the Lady Panthers. JoJo Jerry also had nine points for Greenbrier. Ashtyn Knapp scored 22 points for West Side Greers Ferry (5-4).

GREENWOOD 56, LAKE HAMILTON 41 Anna Trusty scored 20 points for Greenwood (2-0), which pulled away after leading 27-19 at halftime. Mady Cartwright had 11 for the Lady Bulldogs.

LAMAR 55, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 36 Shae Taylor's 22 points were enough to catapult Lamar (4-0) and keep it unbeaten. Karley Williams tacked on 15 points for the Lady Warriors.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAME

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 58, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 29 Avery Marsh tossed in 16 points for Episcopal Collegiate (2-2) in the First Bank Service Tournament in Clinton. Jalie Tritt and Ashauni Corley each had 13 points and Riley Brady contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.