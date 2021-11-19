Settlement in works after woman sued State Police over maneuver that caused her SUV to crash, flip

Attorneys for a woman who sued Arkansas State Police over the practice of striking fleeing vehicles claimed Friday that the agency planned to change its policy regarding precision immobilization techniques, or PIT maneuvers, but a State Police spokesman said the agreement hadn't been finalized.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the settlement was not complete Friday morning, calling the release from the law firm Denton & Zachary PLLC “a curveball.”

“We have not completed the internal state-required processes that are necessary to conclude this settlement offer,” Sadler said.

State Police planned to release a statement about the settlement progress Friday afternoon, Sadler said.

PIT maneuvers involve troopers using their vehicles to strike the rear side of a fleeing car, causing it to spin out of control and conclude the pursuit.

The settlement stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Janice Nicole Harper, who was traveling on U.S. Highway 67/167 in Pulaski County on July 9, 2020, when State Trooper Rodney K. Dunn attempted a traffic stop after observing her driving over the speed limit, according to the release from Denton & Zachary.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkTRXTbDIr0]

"Dash camera video showed the plaintiff slowing down and turning on their hazard lights while waiting for a safe place to pull off the road, which had concrete barriers alongside the highway," according to the release. "Several minutes later, the trooper conducted a PIT maneuver, which resulted in the plaintiff’s vehicle crashing."

As a result of the crash, Denton & Zachary said in the release that State Police added the following section to its policy on vehicle pursuits: "The PIT maneuver should only be utilized when an ASP officer believes it is objectively reasonable to protect a third person or an officer from imminent death or serious physical injury or when an ASP officer objectively believes other exigent circumstances exist (i.e. using the PIT maneuver to conclude a pursuit subsequent to the deployment of Hollow Spike Strips)."

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.