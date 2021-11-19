Snub cuts deep for Ouachita

The euphoria that engulfed Ouachita Baptist players, coaches and fans in the aftermath of last Saturday's 31-28 victory over Henderson State lasted about 24 hours.

OBU, which finished in a tie with Henderson State for second place in the Great American Conference, had no false hope of making the NCAA Division II playoff field when it took the field Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

"We pretty much told them going into the Henderson game that we better play it like it's our last because there are no guarantees," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "The only way to do that -- to be sure -- is to be an undefeated or a one-loss team."

OBU, ranked No. 10 in the Super Region 3 at the time, needed to jump three teams -- Henderson, Southeastern Oklahoma State and either Washburn or Nebraska-Kearney.

OBU did its part by beating Henderson, and its hopes increased when Southeastern Oklahoma State lost to East Central (Okla.) later in the afternoon.

Southeastern, which defeated OBU one week earlier 35-21, held all the 9-2 tie-breakers because of its week 2 win over Harding.

Then it came down to whether OBU would slip past a 9-2 Washburn team that defeated perennial Division II power Northwest Missouri State in Week 6.

"We had the same record as Washburn, and basically they're saying that their win over Northwest Missouri was better than our win over Henderson," Knight said. "I think Henderson is as good a football team as there is. The points were close. They talked about the quality of wins. I disagree. That's part of it. We could have taken care of it by winning another game, so that's part of it."

Knight said the players were disappointed, but they were also hurting -- which is why they voted to turn down a bid to the Live United Bowl -- particularly at the wide receiver position and at kicker, where Gabe Goodman had not kicked a field in practice in six weeks while battling a quad injury.

Top receivers Connor Flannigan (32-339 receiving, 1 touchdown) and Hayden Waller (12-170, 1) were in walking boots the week of the Henderson game.

"Honestly, we're so beat up -- in some ways -- it doesn't cut as bad because we are so beat up," Knight said. "If we were healthy, I'd be furious, I'll be honest with you."

Let 'em play

One of the happiest men on the field after OBU's victory over Henderson State was OBU defensive coordinator Roy Thompson Jr.

One week earlier, Thompson oversaw a defense that was shredded for 35 points and 510 yards by in a 35-21 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State.

That same defense held Henderson, the GAC's top-ranked offense, to 386 yards and 28 points last Saturday -- significantly below the Reddies' season averages.

"I think the kids kind of went out there and attacked," Thompson said. "If you saw us play last week, it didn't look like the same guys. I think they refocused and went out there and played with an edge.

"They played with a mentality, like, this game means so much to them I don't think the coaches did it. We prepared them, but I think those guys really value what this game means and not letting people down and they came up and performed well.

"Last week we felt like we tried to do much. We felt like we tried to scheme up Southeastern too much. And when we came in the office this week, and our philosophy has always been ... line the kids up and let 'em play.

"That's what we did [against HSU] -- lined them up, and let 'em play. We didn't send a lot of blitzing, we didn't try to trick 'em. We just let the kids do what they do. And they did a great job."

Reddies' spirit

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield sounded as upbeat as a coach of 9-2 team that was left out of the playoffs can sound when reflecting on the loss to OBU and the future.

"It's part of sports, part of athletics, part of football," Maxfield said. "Got to learn from it, and move on. Can't sit there and cry about it."

Henderson will be moving on to 2022 without its two most dynamic offensive players -- quarterback Adam Morse (3,403 passing, 28 TDs) and wide receiver L'liott Curry (91-1,297 receiving, 16 TDs).

Morse, a second-team All-GAC selection

Curry, the lone unanimous selection to the All-GAC first team, completed his Henderson career with 175 catches, 2,343 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2 seasons. Morse was a second-team All-GAC selection.

"I thought Adam was the best QB in the league," Maxfield said. "Statistically, he was better. Won more games."

Maxfield said Curry, who transferred to Henderson from Central Oklahoma before the 2019 season, has been watched by scouts from every NFL team.

"He might get drafted late," Maxfield said. "Definitely get in camp."

Boll Weevils roll

University of Arkansas-Monticello rallied from a 17-0 first-half deficit to defeat rival Southern Arkansas 73-37 in the Battle of the Timberlands last Saturday, a victory that delighted Coach Hud Jackson.

"We've got. something to build on going into the offseason," said Jackson, who completed his 10th season as head coach and his first six months as interim athletic director. "We've got to something to build on going into recruiting. That's a big deal for us."

UAM has a solid piece to build around in sophomore quarterback Demilon Brown, who passed for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns vs. SAU. Brown finished the season with 2,400 yards and 17 TDs and rushed for 640 yards and 9 TDs.

Jackson said he realizes Brown would be an attractive addition to almost any college football team.

"Good luck," Jackson said. "I know it happens. It happened last year. It happened during covid. Guys you think would never do that. Demilon shows us all the communications he has.

"There's a lot of guys trying to get that young man to come their way, but look, he's with us today, and he's going to get better as a quarterback.

"He's unbelievable young man, a great football player, and a great ambassador for our university. We're lucky."

Jackson said as of this week he is the head football coach and interim athletic director with no plans of changing.

"I love UAM and the direction we're heading," Jackson said. "For me, I want to be a part of it when we do turn that corner. I know I keep saying that.

"Right now I'm the head football coach here, and the interim AD. That role stays in tact at this moment."

Tracking Tech

Arkansas Tech completed a 4-7 season with a 31-0 loss to Harding last Saturday, and Coach Kyle Shipp said he will be back for a third season.

Shipp, who went 3-8 in his first season in 2019, said he knows what needs to be done in 2022 and is confident he can do it.

"Nobody's put pressure on me more than I put on myself," Shipp said. "My expectations are for us to figure out a way to get six or more wins next year. We've got to figure out a way to do that. We're much closer than we are, but we've still got a long way to go."

Arkansas Tech finished 4-3 after an 0-4 start, with wins over Oklahoma Baptist (7-4) and a near-miss overtime loss to Henderson State 41-38.

Bowl participants

Southeastern Oklahoma State (8-3) will play Emporia (Kan.) State (6-5) in the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, at noon on Dec. 4 at Razorback Stadium.

The top GAC team not going to the Division II playoffs is normally first in line to be invited, but Ouachita Baptist (9-2) and then Henderson State (9-2) declined the opportunities.

Oklahoma Baptist (7-4) accepted an invitation to compete in the Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, Texas, against Texas-Permian Basin (5-5) at Tiger Field on Dec. 4 at noon.