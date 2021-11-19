Social, climate bill numbers salve worries of Democrats

WASHINGTON -- A divided House moved toward passage of Democrats' expansive social and environment bill Thursday as new cost estimates from Congress' top fiscal analyst suggested that moderate lawmakers' worries about spending and deficits would be calmed, paving the way for the bill to get the votes it needs for passage.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told lawmakers in a letter Thursday evening that the chamber would soon begin final debate on the sprawling legislation. That would put the House on the doorstep of finally approving the package, a top priority for President Joe Biden that would bolster child care assistance, create free preschool, curb senior citizens' prescription drug costs and beef up efforts to slow climate change.

"At the close of the debate, all that remains is to take up the vote -- so that we can pass this legislation and achieve President Biden's vision to Build Back Better!" Pelosi wrote, using Biden's name for the measure.

An initial batch of key figures released by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office showed that its projections were aligning closely with earlier estimates from the White House. That included tax credits to spur clean energy development, a new required paid family leave program, bolstered child care assistance and caps on senior citizens' prescription drug costs.

Two weeks after centrists' objections forced Democrats to delay the measure, the bill began moving amid optimistic signs from leaders and lawmakers that their divisions were all but resolved -- for now. Facing uniform Republican opposition, Democrats can lose no more than three votes to prevail in the House.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office announced Thursday that Biden's climate change and social policy package would increase the federal budget deficit by $160 billion over the next 10 years.

That determination is at odds with Biden's pledge to fully pay for the legislation but is unlikely to stop House Democrats from approving the bill.

The budget office's analysis found that the bill's tax cuts and spending programs were almost -- but not entirely -- offset by new revenue and spending cuts. The package would be largely paid for with tax increases on high earners and corporations, which were estimated to bring in nearly $1.5 trillion over 10 years.

Savings in government spending on prescription drugs were estimated to amount in another $260 billion.

The fact that the bill could slightly add to the federal deficit over the next 10 years is unlikely to dissuade House lawmakers from proceeding to vote for the bill, in part because the analysis boiled down to a dispute over a single line item: how much the Internal Revenue Service would collect by cracking down on people and companies that dodge large tax bills.

The budget office predicted that beefing up the IRS with an additional $80 billion would bring in $127 billion over 10 years. That is far less than the $400 billion the White House estimated it would bring in over a decade, both through enforcement actions and by essentially scaring tax cheats into paying what they owe.

"Each of these investments on its own will make an extraordinary impact on the lives of American families," said House Budget Committee chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., ticking off the bill's initiatives. Noting that savings would come from higher levies on top earners and corporations, he added, "It's a hell of a deal."

Republicans said the legislation would damage an economy already racked by inflation, give tax breaks to some wealthy taxpayers, and make government bigger and more intrusive. Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, the Budget Committee's top Republican, used alliteration from Biden's name for the measure -- Build Back Better -- to mock it.

"Bankrupts the economy. Benefits the wealthy. And it builds the Washington machine," Smith said.

In a significant sign of movement, Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a leading House centrist, said she would back the measure after the latest budget figures convinced her that the legislation "is fiscally disciplined." She said the bill is flawed but "has a lot of positive elements."

Debate on the bill came with Democrats hoping to move toward delivering a needed victory for Biden. For months, the bill has been delayed by infighting between party moderates and progressives over the measure's cost and the policies it should include.

TIME TO SELL IT

After months of talks, lawmakers appeared eager to wrap it up, shelving lingering differences to begin selling the package back home. House Democrats said they were planning 1,000 events across the country by year's end to pitch the measure's benefits to voters.

The exact timing of a final House vote on the bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, still remains unclear.

Democrats have struggled to explain the far-reaching scope of the bill, with its health, child care and other provisions affecting millions of Americans. The internal battling has often overshadowed the actual bill, weighing down Democrats as they prepare for potentially difficult midterm elections next year.

House passage of the social and environment bill would send it to the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats have zero votes to spare. Significant changes there would likely be attributed to cost-cutting demands by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Senate talks could take weeks, and the prospect that Manchin or others will force additional cuts in the measure was making it easier for House moderates to back the legislation Thursday. The altered bill would have to return to the House before going to Biden's desk.

Even as lawmakers debated the legislation, Democrats were set to change it before the House votes to make sure it doesn't run afoul of Senate rules. Democrats are using special rules that would let the bill pass in the Senate by a simple majority, not the usual 60 votes, but such legislation must follow certain budget constraints.

When moderates delayed House passage of the bill two weeks ago, they said they wanted to make sure the Congressional Budget Office's projections for its costs were similar to White House numbers, which showed the measure essentially paying for itself.

Opening debate in the House, top Democrats took to the floor to stress the popularity of the president's vast spending agenda.

"Virtually every poll on this piece of legislation has shown overwhelming support for each of the elements we are proposing," said Yarmuth.

Republicans, meanwhile, blasted the fuller package, labeling it as socialism and arguing that it would contribute to a trend of rising prices. Democrats contend that their measure would combat inflation, aiding Americans who are struggling financially. But Missouri Republican Smith at one point during debate shot back: "The American people aren't that stupid."

Amid the squabbling, Democrats maintain that their measure is fully financed.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, dismissed the budget office's analysis of how much the IRS could catch from tax cheats and said he agreed with the Treasury Department's rosier projection.

"I'm confident in the Treasury Department's estimate, which is backed up by experts and IRS Commissioners appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents," he said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram, Farnoush Amiri and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; by Tony Romm of The Washington Post; and by Jim Tankersley, Alan Rappeport and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times.