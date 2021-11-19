Springtown council discusses Bredehoeft Road project

SPRINGTOWN -- According to unapproved minutes of the Oct. 12 council meeting in Springtown, Mayor Terri Glenn reported that the Bredehoeft Road Project is nearly done and will be completed when labor and materials become available.

According to the September minutes, council member Barbara Goodman, "expressed her disappointment with the work being done without meeting the contractor and further exploring options. Mayor Glenn stated the project has been in process for over four years, the contractor was available immediately and the project was completed in the least expensive manner ($5,000 plus materials)."

Those minutes say that "Alderman Goodman further stated the council had no specific details for the project or cost projections and she felt the mayor ... had overstepped her bounds."

The September minutes state: "Alderman Goodman stated that in previous meetings, the mayor had stated that the contractor would attend a meeting to discuss details of the project. Time did not allow for this, Mayor Glenn selected the contractor and approved beginning the project without approval of the current council. The Bredehoeft Project was approved in 2015 and the money for roadwork was approved and budgeted at that time.

"Alderman Goodman was the only alderman who objected to the process. Mayor Glenn stated that the Wasson Road project was currently underway without the specific details, without objection, and further explained the Bredehoeft project had been on hold for many years due to legal issues related to the improper ordinance and declaratory judgment that had to be obtained."

Goodman, in an email to local media, stated: "In my opinion, [Mayor Glenn's] version of the minutes does not fully represent my views and concerns and is self-serving as a justification for her actions."

Goodman goes on to say in regard to a comparison made between the Bredehoeft project to the Wasson Road project, "With the Bredehoeft work, the mayor chose the contractor and approved the amount of work and the cost, none of which were specifically discussed and approved by the council." Glenn, according to Goodman, "continued to express her view that the council approval to move forward six years ago gave her authority."

According to the Oct. 12 minutes, the Bredehoeft low-water bridge project was slowly moving forward, with Glenn meeting with an Arkansas Department of Transportation representative onsite to discuss the project.

Council member Chuck Bostwick provided an update on the food pantry, saying the signs have been mounted to the cabinet to make it more visible. The minutes state that Goodman continues to assist with stocking inventory.

Glenn received a cost estimate of $2,300 from Vester Cripps for equipment necessary to coordinate the activation of the storm siren with Gentry, which includes installation. The council approved the expenditure, but Cripps had not yet been in contact with the town to implement the purchase. Glenn said she would follow up.

It was reported that additional American Rescue Plan funds were received in the amount of $25, bringing the total to $10,037.

It was also reported that the house at 11080 Bredehoeft, also known as Ms. Bobbi Ogdon's house, was going to be torn down by the owner.

Council member David Clark inquired about the work to be performed on Readings Road. Glenn spoke with Vernon Reams, who indicated he was interested in doing the job.