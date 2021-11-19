VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech, Harding win in GAC tournament

Arkansas Tech University and Harding University advanced to the semifinal round of the GAC Championships after wins in the quarterfinal round Thursday in Hot Springs.

Arkansas Tech moved on with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 victory against Henderson State.

Tymber Riley had 13 kills and 13 digs for the Golden Suns, who will play Southwestern Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. today. Haylee Paladini had 10 kills and two digs, Emily Ragsdale posted eight kills and two digs, and Abby Simpson had seven kills and two digs. Brianna Merkel chipped in with 36 assists, and Madison Grantham had 18 digs. Harding edged East Central (Okla.) 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 14-25, 16-14 to advance. Kelli McKinnon had 19 kills, and Smith Logan 16 kills and 17 digs for the Bison. Sarah Moorehead had 47 assists and 16 digs, and Emma Winniger had 24 digs.

Arkansas State falls to Georgia State

First-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection Macey Putt posted a team-high 14 kills for Arkansas State University in a 25-15, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22 loss to Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Thursday in Foley, Ala. Brianna Hollingshed added nine kills and finished with a .750 hitting percentage, and Sun Belt Libero of the Year Tatum Ticknor recorded a team-best 18 digs for the Red Wolves, who end the season at 15-14.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas-Monticello thumps Arkansas Baptist

The University of Arkansas-Monticello broke open a 10-point game by outscoring Arkansas Baptist by 34 points in the second half to win 96-52 on Thursday in Monticello.

Richard Feagin led the Weevils (1-1) with 26 points. Ray Price and Josh Williams added 14 points each.

DJ Martin had 13 points for Arkansas Baptist (0-2).

Curry adds spice to Harding's win over Ecclesia

Taylor Curry had 29 points and 12 rebounds for Harding University in a 74-46 victory over Ecclesia on Thursday in Searcy.

Ramiro Santiago added 16 points and Stetson Smithson had 13 for the Bison (1-2).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services