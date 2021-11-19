Super Quiz: Friday

1. Friday was the companion of this fictional character.

2. Sergeant Joe Friday was a character on this TV series.

3. The office dress code is relaxed on this day.

4. The fictional character Jason Voorhees appeared in this horror franchise.

5. This Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus.

6. This TV sports drama focused on characters associated with football and high school.

7. Where did the Good Friday Agreement end the violence of The Troubles?

8. Title of a comedic children's novel by Mary Rodgers.

9. Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell star in this screwball comedy film.

ANSWERS:

1. Robinson Crusoe

2. "Dragnet"

3. Casual Friday (Dress-down Friday)

4. "Friday the 13th"

5. Good Friday

6. "Friday Night Lights"

7. Northern Ireland

8. "Freaky Friday"

9. "His Girl Friday"