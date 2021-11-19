Tailed-jury claim stirs Rittenhouse judge ban

KENOSHA, Wis. -- The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial deliberated for a third full day without reaching a verdict Thursday, while the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse after a freelancer for the network was accused of following the jurors in their bus.

The jury members will return this morning to resume their work. Unlike on previous days, they had no questions and no requests to review any evidence Thursday in the politically and racially fraught case.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a rifle during a turbulent night of protests in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white police officer.

Even as the jury weighed the evidence, two mistrial requests from the defense hung over the case, with the potential to upend the verdict if the panel were to convict Rittenhouse. One of those requests asks the judge to go even further and bar prosecutors from retrying him.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC after police said officers briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors.

NBC News said in a statement that the man was a freelancer who received a citation for a traffic violation that took place near the jury vehicle, and he "never photographed or intended to photograph them."

Before the jurors retired around 4 p.m. at what the judge said was their request, one of them asked if she could take the jury instructions home. Schroeder said yes but told her she couldn't talk to anyone about them.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1119msnbc/]





Before deliberations, Schroeder read the jury some 36 pages of instructions on the charges and the laws of self-defense. After the jury departed, Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards told the judge that he feared that letting members take home instructions would lead to jurors looking things up in the dictionary or doing their own research.

Tom Grieve, a Milwaukee attorney and former prosecutor not involved in the case, called the move "definitely unusual in my experience." "The natural issue is that it will precipitate armchair research and table discussion," he said.

Rittenhouse was a 17-year-old former police youth cadet when he went to Kenosha in what he said was an effort to protect property.

He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.

Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense after coming under attack, but prosecutors argued that he instigated the bloodshed.

Defense attorneys have twice asked the judge to declare a mistrial, alleging that they were given an inferior copy of a potentially crucial video and that the prosecution asked improper questions of Rittenhouse during cross-examination.

Schroeder has said the mistrial bid will have to be addressed if there is a guilty verdict. If Rittenhouse is acquitted, the dispute won't matter. But if he is convicted and the judge then declares a mistrial, that would void the verdict.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1119dbeth/]





Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.

Information for this article was contributed by Tammy Webber and Todd Richmond of The Associated Press.