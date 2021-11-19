Texas acquisition will make Simmons state's largest bank

Simmons First National Corp. is expanding its presence in Texas with an announcement Friday morning that it will buy Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. for $581 million in cash and stock. With the deal, Simmons will become the 26th largest bank in Texas with assets of $28.2 billion.

Simmons, based in Pine Bluff, also would become the largest bank in Arkansas by asset size when the transaction closes, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

Spirit is based in Conroe, near Houston, and has 37 locations primarily in the Texas Triangle – the fastest growing region in the U.S. The coverage area includes the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin metropolitan areas. Spirit also operates in the Bryan-College Station, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas.

Simmons Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Makris Jr. cited geographic and cultural similarities between the two banks that led to the deal.

“Strengthening our Texas franchise has been a strategic priority and to partner with Spirit not only enhances our current footprint, but also establishes a platform for growth in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and College Station,” Makris said in a news release. “These markets have been among the fastest growing in the nation in terms of population and economic activity and projections call for this trend to continue. We believe this merger places us in an advantageous position to capture future growth in the Lone Star State.”

Spirit had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion and total deposits of $2.7 billion as of Sept. 30. Simmons had assets of $25.1 billion, total loans of $12.4 billion and total deposits of $19.6 billion at the end of the third quarter.