Police beat: Burglary suspect chased, charged

Burglary suspect chased, charged

A man was charged with felony burglary after a Pulaski County sheriff's office deputy chased him down late Wednesday, eventually pepper spraying and Tasing the man to get him under control and arrest him, according to an arrest report.

About 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy C. Starks arrived on the scene of a reported burglary at 27001 Oak Road in Hensley and saw a man running along the fence away from the residence, the report says.

Starks told the man, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Gooden of Hensley, to stop, and eventually wrestled him to the ground, using pepper spray and a Taser to get Gooden in handcuffs after he refused to be arrested, the report says.

Vehicle-license try leads to tip, arrest

Pulaski County sheriff's office officials arrested a man Thursday afternoon who tried to register a stolen vehicle at Arkansas State Police headquarters, according to an arrest report.

A state police corporal tipped off county officials when Curtis Jackson of Little Rock drove a vehicle, that had reportedly been stolen Wednesday, to the revenue office to register it, the report said.