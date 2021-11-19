Walmart advances drone use

Walmart Inc. gave a tour and demonstration Thursday of its new drone operations in Pea Ridge. The retailer has been testing drone delivery in other states with different companies, but this is its first collaboration with Zipline.

The Pea Ridge drones launch from a platform atop a bright blue, 25-foot tower behind the town's Neighborhood Market. An employee loads the drone with a box containing a customer's order.

The drone, which looks like a small airplane with red wings, speeds down a runway and takes off for its target destination. When it reaches the customer's home, it releases the box, with a parachute, to drop into the backyard.

Customers can track the device's status through the Zipline app.

Walmart said Zipline drones can serve homes within a 50-mile radius, and can deliver orders of "select" health and wellness items in as little as 30 minutes.

"Zipline's aircraft can help provide immediate access to needed items for both hard-to-reach and at-risk populations, such as rural communities and elderly customers," said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last-mile delivery for Walmart U.S.

Pea Ridge, in northern Benton County, has a population of 6,559 and about 2,000 households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 census. The drones' service area encompasses many small towns and unincorporated communities, as well as larger cities. Rogers is 8 miles from Pea Ridge, and Bentonville is 9 miles away.

The Pea Ridge launch and landing structure, which the companies say is the first of its kind, houses several Zipline drones as well as a flight operations crew.

The Bentonville-based retailer announced its plans for a Northwest Arkansas pilot program in September 2020, the same time it started testing drone delivery in Fayetteville, N.C. Walmart also said at the time that it was already using the autonomous devices for small "food pack" deliveries in Grand Forks, N.D.

In the same month, Walmart began using drones to deliver covid-19 at-home testing kits in North Las Vegas, Nev., and Cheektowaga, N.Y.

Those earlier trials use drone manufacturers Flytrex, an Israeli firm, and DroneUp, in which Walmart recently invested an undisclosed sum.

By working with Walmart, Zipline will be making its first commercial deliveries directly to consumers' homes. Operating mainly out of South San Francisco, Zipline started in 2016 by delivering medical supplies to hospitals and health care facilities in Rwanda and, later, Ghana, the company says on its website.

During the pandemic, the company has delivered personal protective equipment in Ghana and the U.S. More recently, according to its website, Zipline has worked with pharmaceutical company Pfizer to deliver vaccines for covid-19 and other illnesses to remote areas in five African nations, and is working to expand its reach globally.

"We've seen firsthand the impact that instant logistics can have in making important, even life-saving, products available on a moment's notice," said Keller Rinaudo, Zipline's co-founder and chief executive.

"The past two years have proven the need to bring health products closer to home, where they are more accessible," Rinaudo said. "Working with Walmart, we're able to bring this type of service to Northwest Arkansas, showcasing what the future of health access looks like."

Drone delivery appeals to retailers because its operational costs for last-mile delivery are at least 70% lower than traditional van deliveries, said Pedro Pacheco, a senior director analyst with research and advisory firm Gartner Inc.

Pacheco speculates that drones could disrupt the transportation industry beyond emergency humanitarian operations.

"Inevitably, the growing adoption of autonomous delivery drones will force land transportation companies to incorporate air mobility into their supply chains to remain competitive," Pacheco said.

About 20,000 retail delivery drones are currently in use around the world, Pacheco said, but he predicts that number will reach more than a million by 2026.