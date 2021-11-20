$1M grant to assist county's small firms

The University of Arkansas Cossatot Department of Economic Development has been awarded a $1 million grant to provide small business assistance in Sevier County.

The grant was one of 32 Tier 3 grants awarded to small urban or rural communities around the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration under its Community Navigator Pilot Program.

The program, an initiative of the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress approved in March, is "designed to reduce barriers that all small businesses, including those owned by disadvantaged groups such as veterans, women, and those from rural communities and communities of color, often face in accessing critical support," according to the agency.

Partner organizations for the Sevier County grant include FRIENDS Foundation (Funding Retention and Increasing Efforts for Notable Economic Development), the city of De Queen, Sevier County Chamber of Commerce, Central Arkansas Development Council and Sevier County University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

"This million dollar grant will be used to provide training, financial literacy education, loan assistance, and informative services to all of our local businesses in English and Spanish," Tiffany Maurer, the project lead and economic development director for Sevier County, said in a news release.

-- Noel Oman

Tyson donates food to giveaway event

Tyson Foods donated 14,000 pounds of poultry to be distributed by the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission to people in need in Little Rock.

Volunteers in the parking lot of 609 Broadway handed out bundles of food from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, until all of it was gone.

The commission, which is part of the Arkansas Department of Education, gave away food this time last year to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Its executive director, DuShun Scarbrough , said he doubled the order to serve even more people in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

"We're trying to feed over 3,000 families this year," Scarbrough said. Two hours before the event started, he said cars were lined along Broadway Street and circled to Philander Smith College. Water bottles were also available to people in line.

"It's an opportunity to help the community and give back," Scarbrough said.

Tyson spokesman Derek Burleson valued the donations at $44,150.

The food giveaway kicked off a weekend of events, including an 11 a.m. service Sunday at First Missionary Baptist Church, one of the oldest Black congregations in the state, where the public at large is invited.

The event was made possible in part by the Arkansas Food Bank, Power 92 Jams and Tyson Foods.

A Christmas food and toy drive is scheduled for December 17 at the same location.

-- Nathan Owens

Index down 14.45, closes day at 831.45

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 831.45, down 14.45.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.