Afghans anxious over U.S. humanitarian delays

LOWELL, Mass. -- More than 28,000 Afghans have applied for temporary admission into the U.S. for humanitarian reasons since shortly before the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan and sparked a chaotic U.S. withdrawal, but only about 100 of them have been approved, according to federal officials.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has struggled to keep up with the surge in applicants to a little-used program known as humanitarian parole, but promises it's ramping up staff to address the growing backlog.

Afghan families in the U.S. and the immigrant groups supporting them say the slow pace of approvals threatens the safety of their loved ones, who face an uncertain future under the hard-line Islamic government because of their ties to the West.

"We're worried for their lives," said Safi, a Massachusetts resident whose family is sponsoring 21 relatives seeking humanitarian parole. "Sometimes, I think there will be a day when I wake up and receive a call saying that they're no more."

The 38-year-old U.S. permanent resident, who asked that her last name not be used for fear of retribution against her relatives, is hoping to bring over her sister and uncle, as well as their families. She says the families have been in hiding and their house was destroyed in a recent bombing because her uncle had been a prominent local official before the Taliban took over.

The slow pace of approvals is frustrating because families have already paid hundreds if not thousands of dollars in processing fees, said Chiara St. Pierre, an attorney at the International Institute of New England in Lowell, Mass., a refugee resettlement agency assisting Safi's family.

Each parole application comes with a $575 filing charge, meaning Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is primarily fee-funded, is sitting on some $11.5 million from Afghans in the last few months alone, she and other advocates complain.

The agency has trained 44 additional staff to help address the application surge, said Victoria Palmer, a Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesperson. As of mid-October, the agency had only six staffers designated to the program.

Of the more than 100 Afghans approved as of July 1, some are still in Afghanistan and some have made it to third countries, she said, declining to provide details. The program typically receives fewer than 2,000 requests annually from all nationalities, of which an average of about 500 are approved, Palmer said.

Part of the challenge is that humanitarian parole requires an in-person interview, meaning those in Afghanistan need to travel to another country with an operating U.S. embassy or consulate as part of the screening process. U.S. officials warn it could then take months longer and there's no guarantee parole will be granted.

Humanitarian parole doesn't provide a path to lawful permanent residence or confer U.S. immigration status. It's meant for foreigners who are unable to go through the asylum or other traditional visa processes but who need to leave their country urgently.

The backlog of parole requests comes on top of the more than 73,000 Afghan refugees already evacuated from the country as part of Operations Allies Welcome, which was focused on Afghans who worked for the U.S. government as interpreters and in other jobs.

Most have arrived in the country and have been staying on military bases awaiting resettlement in communities across the country, Palmer said.

But advocates question some recent decisions for Afghan humanitarian parole, such as prioritizing applications from those already living in other countries. They say that approach is at odds with the program's purpose of helping those most at risk.

It could dispense with some of the financial documentation required for applicants and their sponsors, since Congress has passed legislation making Afghan evacuees eligible for refugee benefits, said Lindsay Gray, CEO of Vecina, an Austin, Texas-based group that trains attorneys and volunteers on immigration matters.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Watson of The Associated Press.