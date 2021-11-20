Arkansas-Alabama analysis

Offense

Quarterbacks

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson's stats are sparkling. Jefferson (147-226-3, 1,990 yards, 17 TDs, 65% completions) doesn't have prolific passing numbers but his efficiency is strong. He ranks 14th in the FBS and 4th in the SEC with a 161.17 rating. Only 5 FBS players have more pass attempts and fewer INTs. Jefferson (107 rushes, 474 yards, 5 TD, 4.4 ypc) accounted for some tough run yardage the last two weeks.

ALABAMA Bryce Young (232-327-3, 3,025 yards, 33 TDs) has had a phenomenal sophomore season for the juggernaut Tide. Young ranks fourth in FBS passer efficiency with a 180.13 rating. Young trails only Mississippi State's Will Rogers in the SEC with 327 pass attempts and he's 17th in the FBS in that category. His rushing numbers are 51 for 25 yards and 2 TDs with 167 yards in losses.

ADVANTAGE Even

Running backs

ARKANSAS Trelon Smith (101 carries, 513 yards, 4 TDs, 5.1 ypc) continues to lead the team in rushing, and he had a strong few carries at LSU. Dominique Johnson (71-456, 6, 6.4) has assumed starter's carries the last 2 games. Raheim Sanders (87-460, 1, 5.3) was slowed last week and had one snap. AJ Green (39-194, 1 5.0) also played minimally in Baton Rouge. Catching and blocking in the pass game is critical.

ALABAMA Brian Robinson Jr. (164-823, 14 TDs, 5.0 ypc) has taken the baton from a long list of great Tide RBs, last held by Najee Harris. Top backup Roydell Williams (48-284, 1, 5.9) injured a knee last week that required surgery. Trey Sanders (39-195, 2, 5.0) moves up to the No. 2 slot, and a couple of players converted from other positions -- Christian Leary (3-22, 7.3 ypc) and Demouy Kennedy (7-16, 2.3) are next.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS Treylon Burks (51-796, 8, 15.6) is coming off a slow night at LSU. Tyson Morris (20-305, 2, 15.3) and Warren Thompson (16-241, 2, 15.1) have established themselves as the top second options, while TE Trey Knox (12-73, 1) is on the rise. De'Vion Warren (11-156) and TEs Blake Kern (10-122, 1) and Hudson Henry (4-27) also contribute.

ALABAMA John Metchie III (67-722, 6 TDs) is an established ace, but his ypc is a pedestrian 10.8 compared to Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams (51-1028, 6, 20.2). Williams, the only SEC player among 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, is 11th in NCAA receiving yards. Slade Bolden (23-224, 1), TE Cameron Latu (15-214, 6), Traeshon Holden (13-190, 1), TE Jahleel Billingsley (12-191, 3) and JoJo Earle (12-148) contribute.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Line

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are very likely to start the same quintet of LT Myron Cunningham, LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg, RG Beaux Limmer and RT Dalton Wagner for the third consecutive game, with 5th year senior Ty Clary (team-high 39 starts, 5 in 2021) as the top reserve. Cunningham (30 starts), Stromberg (29) and Latham (20) have started all 10 games.

ALABAMA The Tide offensive front has been described as "leaky" in some circles with 24 sacks allowed but it is still formidable. The group is led by junior LT Evan Neal (6-7, 350) a potential All-American. Junior Darrian Dalcourt is the center, flanked by guards Javion Cohen and Emil Ekiyor Jr. Chris Owens, a rare bonus-year senior for the Tide, has played in 47 games with 17 starts and has played center.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS Can the Hogs' D-front get any pressure on Young as others have? Tre Williams (23, 6.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 6 hurries) will likely have the greatest chance. He and fellow transfers John Ridgeway (33, 4, 2, 1) and Markell Utsey (10, 2, 1, 1 PBU, 3 hurries) have been starting, backed by Eric Gregory (22, 1 PBU, 1 hurry), Taurean Carter (20, 2.5, 1, 1 PBU), Zach Williams (19, 5, 2.5, 1 FF) and Isaiah Nichols (15, 3.5, 1.5, 1 FF).

ALABAMA The Tide's formidable 3-man front of ends Phidarian Mathis (36, 6.5, 5.5, 5 hurries, 2 FR) and Byron Young (27, 7.5, 2) and NG DJ Dale (11, 2.5, 1 sack, 1 hurry) average 6-3, 301 pounds. They tie up blockers for the LBs to hunt and destroy. LaBryon Ray (7, 1 sack), Tim Smith (17, 4.5 TFL, 1 PBU) and Justin Eboigbe (15, 0.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 hurry, 2 FR) are also contributors.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Linebackers

ARKANSAS The tried and true senior trio of Bumper Pool (100, 7.5 TFL, 2 PBU), Hayden Henry (80, 8.5, 2 sacks, 5 hurries) and Grant Morgan (78, 7, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 hurries) are coming off monster games at LSU with double-digit tackles each. Two-year captain Morgan is a return finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy. All three have battled nicks. Andrew Parker (7, 1 sack) and Jackson Woodard (7) are the next two up.

ALABAMA "Jack" LB Will Anderson Jr. (67, 23 TFL, 12.5 sacks, 6 hurries), a nightmare to block, is in line for national honors and Heisman Trophy votes. Tennessee transfer and MLB Henry To'o To'o (71, 4, 2, 2 hurries) is the top tackler. Christian Harris (53, 6, 2, 3 PBU) is the top WLB, and freshman SLB Dallas Turner (18, 4, 3, 2 hurries) will probably get good run today.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Secondary

ARKANSAS CB Montaric Brown (44, 1 TFL, 4 INTs, 4 PBU) is having a strong season. LaDarrius Bishop (10, 2 PBU) will play more reps with Hudson Clark (12) slowed with a concussion. Myles Slusher (27, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 3 PBU) is improving. Joe Foucha (55, 5.5 TFL), Simeon Blair (28, 4 PBU) and Malik Chavis (9, 1 INT) are top safeties. NBs are Greg Brooks Jr. (39, 2.5, 2 PBU, 2 FR) and Jayden Johnson (20, 2 TFL).

ALABAMA Safeties Jordan Battle (55, 2 PBU, 2 INTs) Demarco Hellams (48, 2 INT, 1 hurry) and Daniel Wright (21, 3 PBU, 1 hurry) produce big stats. Malachi Moore (16, 2 TFL, 1 INT) and Brian Branch (34, 3.5, 5 PBU), who play the "Star," are versatile. The Tide's top CBs are Josh Jobe (25, 1 TFL, 4 PBU, 1 INT), Jalyn Armour-Davis (26, 1, 4, 3) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (9, 1 INT, 1 PBU).

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Special teams

ARKANSAS PK Cam Little (17 of 21 FG, 34 of 34 PAT) has claimed individual awards the last two weeks. He ranks sixth in the SEC with 85 points. P Reid Bauer (42.3 average) had a 23-yard run on a fake punt at LSU. Vito Calvaruso is 52 of 62 on touchbacks (83.8%). Freshman Bryce Stephens had a 26-yard punt return last week, but Nathan Parodi (15-163, 1 TD) is expected back today. AJ Green is at 18.4 yards per KOR.

ALABAMA PK Will Reichard (10 of 13 FG, 57 of 58 PAT) is fifth in SEC scoring with 87 points, just ahead of UA's Little. Reichard and Jack Martin have 40 touchbacks on 80 kickoffs (50%), as Alabama challenges returners with hang time and holds returners to a 16.6-yard average. Jameson Williams (37.4) is a stark KOR. Tide punting with James Burnip (38.9, 9 of 29 inside 20) is down. Bama opponents are 10 of 10 on FGAs.

ADVANTAGE Even

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The first question for the Razorbacks: Do they believe they can win? It's clear Sam Pittman has instilled a general belief the team can beat talented opposition and win tight games, but the daunting 14-game losing streak in the series hangs over the Hogs' heads. Arkansas has not scored first against the Tide since Ronnie Wingo's first-drive 43-yard TD in 2010, and has not led since a 7-3 halftime edge in 2015.

ALABAMA The Crimson Tide have created one of the most hostile home atmospheres in the sport with a combination of strong teams, rabid fans, crafty marketing and super-loud speakers that make a charging elephant sound come alive. Sometimes the Tide come across as automatons, particularly in their workmanlike domination of this series. It'd be interesting if the Razorbacks could just make Alabama sweat.

ADVANTAGE Alabama