Fordyce, 1959: "We stopped here Friday night." A man named Deen Kilgore reportedly went broke selling groceries in the 1930s. He later opened a motel and restaurant along busy U.S. 167, and remembering his history with credit, named the business Boco Courts, BOCO reportedly standing for "BOught in Cash Only." Today the center building, very altered, holds an auto parts store, the motel long gone.

