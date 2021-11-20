No. 2 Crimson Tide win tussle over No. 21 Razorbacks

No. 2-ranked Alabama downed No. 21 Arkansas for the 15th consecutive time under Coach Nick Saban on Saturday, but the win didn't come without a fight.

The Crimson Tide got five touchdown passes and 559 passing yards from Bryce Young, three going to Jameson Williams, in a 42-35 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC), who had 671 yards of total offense, led by as many as as 17 points and never trailed against the Razorbacks in clinching the SEC West championship. With a final regular-season game left next week against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide set up meeting with SEC East Division champion and top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Up next for Arkansas (7-4, 3-4) is its regular-season finale against Missouri on Friday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Alabama led 10-0 early in the second quarter on Young's 20-yard touchdown pass to John Metchie III, but the Razorbacks went 96 yards in 13 plays for its initial score, a 15-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks with 6:06 left in the quarter.

Alabama wasted little time with an answer as Young connected with Williams for a 79-yard scoring strike which the Razorbacks responded again, when Dominique Johnson's 1-yard plunge got them to within 17-14 with 3:40 remaining before intermission.

The Tide weren't done in the quarter as Young capped a 6-play, 75-yard drive with a 32-yard TD pass to Williams at the 1:44 mark as Alabama led 24-14 at halftime.

After Young found Christian Leary for a 11-yard score on Alabama's initial possession of the third quarter, KJ Jefferson connected with Treylon Burks on the Razorbacks' ensuing three-play drive as the visitors got to within 31-21.

An Alabama field goal made it 34-21 heading into the fourth quarter, but Arkansas holder Reid Bauer surprised the Tide with a 32-yard touchdown pass on a fake field goal to get the Razorbacks to within 34-28 with 11:24 left.

Young and Williams connected on a 40-yard scoring pass with 5:39 remaining, and the Razorbacks could only manage a 17-yard TD from Jefferson to Raheim Sanders at the 1:02 mark to set the final margin.

Young was 31-of-40 passing for his 559 yards and 5 touchdowns, while Jefferson went 22 of 30 for 326 yars and 3 touchdowns for the Razorbacks.

Burks had 8 receptions for 179 yards and the 2 scores to lead the Arkansas receivers, but Williams (8-190, 3 TDs) and Metchie (10-173, 1) proved to be a deadly combination for the Tide.

Arkansas finished with 468 yards of total offense.

First Quarter

ALABAMA 3, ARKANSAS 0

Dominique Johnson took a direct snap for 4 yards on the first play, then shot a gaping hole for 12 yards on the next. The Hogs reached their 45 before Phidarain Mathis had a tackle for loss. Reid Bauer punted 31 yards. The Crimson Tide notched three first downs on catches of 10 yards by Slade Bolden and 14 yards by John Metchie III. Brian Robinson Jr. converted third and 1. Eric Gregory got a 9-yard sack. Gregory, Hayden Henry and Joe Foucha penetrated and Robinson fell for no gain on fourth and 1 at the Hogs’ 30. KJ Jefferson lost the handle on a snap and Alabama’s Dallas Turner recovered in the scrum. Alabama couldn’t move it and Will Reichard kicked a 48-yard FG. Treylon Burks had receptions of 11 and 14 yards. The Hogs stalled at the Alabama 46 and Bauer punted to the 2. Bryce Young had back-to-back 25-yard throws to Metchie, then Jahleel Billingsley caught a 12-yarder. Zach Williams and Taurean Carter combined for a 2-yard tackle for loss on the last snap of the quarter at the 20.

Second Quarter

ALABAMA 24, ARKANSAS 14

Bryce Young found John Metchie III for a 20-yard score. Arkansas went 3 and out and Reid Bauer punted 50 yards to the Bama 30. Myles Slusher had a tackle for loss before Metchie had a 33-yard catch. A holding call slowed the series and James Burnip punted to the Hogs’ 4. Treylon Burks beat Josh Jobe for a 32-yard pass. After an 8-yard loss, KJ Jefferson scrambled for 15 and sneaked for 2. Burks had a 10-yard catch, Trelon Smith an 8-yard run, then Burks broke a tackle for a 15-yard TD. Zach Williams had a 4-yard sack, then Jameson Williams caught a 79-yard TD. Smith ran twice for 22 yards, then Trey Knox had a 16-yard grab. After intentional grounding, Jefferson hit Warren Thompson for 40 yards to the inch line. Dominique Johnson powered over on the next snap. Young went 3 for 3 for 54 yards, hitting Williams on a 32-yard crosser for the score. Jefferson ran 12 yards for a first down. The Hogs stalled at their 43. Bauer punted to the 13, where Bolden muffed and recovered. Alabama ran out the clock.

Third Quarter

ALABAMA 34, ARKANSAS 21

Alabama marched steadily on the opening possession. Cameron Latu turned a short thrown into a 28-yard gain. Brian Robinson Jr. had a 10-yard run and John Metchie a 12-yard grab. Bryce Young had time, rolled right and side-armed a pass to Christian Leary for an 11-yard TD. On 3rd and 1, KJ Jefferson threw deep for Treylon Burks, who beat Josh Jobe and outran the secondary for a 66-yard score. Metchie broke a screen for a 24-yard gain. Trey Sanders took a dump pass 42 yards. After a holding penalty, Jashaud Stewart and Hayden Henry had a 16-yard sack. Will Reichard’s 47-yard FG came up short. Will Anderson sacked Jefferson on 3rd and 5 and Reid Bauer punted 50 yards. Jameson Williams had a 25-yard catch to midfield. Robinson broke off a 15-yard run and Ja’Corey Brooks had a 12-yard catch. Simeon Blair sacked Young for a 4-yard loss and the Razorbacks held on a couple of short passes over the middle. Reichard’s 30-yard FG was true for a 34-21 lead. KJ Jefferson ran once, then AJ Green twice to move the chains at the Arkansas 36 to end the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

ALABAMA 42, ARKANSAS 35

KJ Jefferson threw a fade on 3rd down and Treylon Burks beat Kool-Aid McKinstry for a 27-yard gain and fell on his ailing right shoulder. After a pair of false starts the Razorbacks lined up for a 50-yard FG. Holder Reid Bauer popped up and threw behind Blake Kern, who corralled the pass and scored a 32-yard TD. Slade Bolden caught a 27-yard strike as Bryce Young surpassed a 52-year Bama record for single-game passing. Young had a 16-yard scramble. TE Cameron Latu took a 20-yard reception inside the 5, where CB Montaric Brown pulled the ball free and recovered at the 1. Alabama held inside its 10. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 15 yards. After a false start set up 3rd and 10, Young threw deep for Jameson Williams down the middle against safety Myles Slusher and was deemed to have maintained the catch as he slid out of the end zone. Trey Knox caught a 16-yard pass on 4th and 11. Alabama’s Brian Branch was called for pass interference on Burks. Rocket Sanders ran 14 yards then caught a 17-yard fade for a touchdown. Cam Little’s onside kick bounced out of bounds as Will Anderson waylaid Burks. Alabama knelt to end the game.