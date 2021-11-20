Arkansas State Police revises pursuit policy after woman sued over maneuver that caused her SUV to flip

The Arkansas State Police adjusted its policy on ramming vehicles to end pursuits as a result of a settlement with a woman who sued the agency over the practice last year, police confirmed Friday.

State police "clarified with some emphasis" its use-of-force policy as part of the settlement, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said, adding that the agency went "above and beyond to be perfectly clear" in training and policies that troopers must use an objective standard to determine if it is appropriate to use a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver.

Such maneuvers involve troopers using their vehicles to strike the rear side of a fleeing car, causing it to spin out of control and end the pursuit.

Sadler acknowledged the change after attorneys from the firm Denton and Zachary PLLC released a statement Friday morning saying the settlement had been reached.

Sadler cautioned that, while a settlement has been reached, there are still final decisions being made, and the details of the settlement were not yet available, including financial compensation.

"I am not able to acknowledge any financial settlement that might be in play," Sadler said.

The settlement stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Janice Nicole Harper, who was traveling on U.S. 67/167 in Pulaski County on July 9, 2020, when state Trooper Rodney K. Dunn attempted to make a traffic stop after observing her driving over the speed limit, according to the release from Denton and Zachary.

"Dash camera video showed the plaintiff slowing down and turning on their hazard lights while waiting for a safe place to pull off the road, which had concrete barriers alongside the highway," according to the release. "Several minutes later, the trooper conducted a PIT maneuver, which resulted in the plaintiff's vehicle crashing."

As a result of the crash, Denton and Zachary said in the release that the state police added the following section to its policy on vehicle pursuits: "The PIT maneuver should only be utilized when an ASP officer believes it is objectively reasonable to protect a third person or an officer from imminent death or serious physical injury or when an ASP officer objectively believes other exigent circumstances exist (i.e. using the PIT maneuver to conclude a pursuit subsequent to the deployment of Hollow Spike Strips)."













A copy of the use-of-force policy provided by Sadler on Friday did not contain that exact line, but did specify that any use of force to end pursuit should be "justified and reasonable based on the totality of the circumstances." That document was last revised Feb. 5.

The policy uses the phrase "objectively reasonable to protect a third person or an officer from imminent death or serious physical injury" only when referring to the use of PIT maneuvers against trucks carrying hazardous materials, pickups with passengers in the bed, vans or buses occupied by passengers who "appear to be victims" or motorcycles.

However, there is no difference in meaning between the two standards, Sadler said.

Considering the circumstances and the individual risks at play is crucial because every pursuit is different, Sadler said.

Anytime a PIT maneuver is used to end a pursuit, there is an internal review to determine if the use of force was proper, Sadler said.

In this case, that review led to the Troop A commander filing an internal complaint about two weeks after the incident with Dunn and Harper, Sadler said.

That complaint came long before any from the public and before any litigation, he added.

State police reviewed the incident and determined that the use of force was improper, Sadler said, but he could not say why the agency came to that conclusion because the settlement has not been completely finalized.

Dunn was disciplined as a result of the improper PIT maneuver, Sadler said, but he could not detail what actions were taken because they did not rise to the level of suspension or termination.

Other than the incident last year, Dunn has "an exemplary record of service" after 27 years with the state police, according to a Friday news release from the agency.

Troopers are trained yearly on emergency vehicle operations, and the policy and training methods are consistent "whether you graduated in last year's troop school or the troop school 10 years ago," Sadler said.

Spurring change in the police policy on PIT maneuvers was a major goal of the lawsuit, Harper's attorney Andrew Norwood said in the statement.

"While Mrs. Harper will undoubtedly need time to recover from the psychological trauma she suffered after the PIT maneuver in question, she is excited to close this chapter of her life and focus more on her family," Norwood said.

Harper and her attorneys hope the widely circulated video footage of Dunn's PIT maneuver will be used as an example of improper use of force in state police training classes, according to the release.

Videos of PIT maneuvers in the state have always been part of the training for troopers, Sadler said, but he couldn't say if this video would be used.

"This certainly is one that could be used," Sadler said.