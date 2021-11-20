Community Briefs: Barnhouse to lead research alliance

Barnhouse to lead research alliance

Jerry Adams, founder and president of the Arkansas Research Alliance (ARA), announced his retirement effective Dec. 31 and the appointment of Bryan Barnhouse, current chief executive officer, to president and CEO by the ARA board of trustees effective Jan. 1.

Barnhouse formerly served with the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, according to a news release.

Adams founded ARA in 2008 on the principle that "research matters" and that it is central to the state's competitiveness in the knowledge economy. The non-profit economic development organization evolved from the visioning of Accelerate Arkansas.

Barnhouse joined ARA six years ago. In addition to the Alliance at Jefferson County, he also served with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, and the International City/County Management Association in Washington, D.C. He has a bachelor's degree in international relations and a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Southern California.

The ARA board includes chief executives from 20 companies and the chancellors of research universities, including University of Arkansas, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas State University, UA Little Rock and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The National Center for Toxicological Research at Jefferson acts as a sixth partner.

Lane closes today on Monticello road

Improvements to culverts on Arkansas 83 will result in lane restrictions at the main entrance to the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Drew Central Schools today between 7 a.m. and dusk.

Weather permitting, crews will restrict traffic to one lane on Highway 83 in the area today, according to a news release from Arkansas Department of Transportation.

This closure will allow crews to complete the installation of two pipes. Traffic will detour to the Highway 83 spur.

Orange barrels, message boards, and signage will control traffic. Details: IDriveArkansas.com, ARDOT.gov, Twitter @IDriveArkansas or @myARDOT.

Gospel skate night happens Tuesday

A pre-Thanksgiving Gospel Skate Night will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Skateland, 3214 Old Warren Road. This fellowship activity for area children will include security provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and chaperones by the Pine Bluff Corvette Brothers, according to a news release from organizer Dee Clay.

The Thanksgiving week events will also include bowling and other activities for youth sponsored by area businesses, clergy and community members. Details: (870) 872-2361.

Pine Bluff agency hosts a coat drive

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. of Pine Bluff is hosting a coat drive to help keep the community warm. The organization will accept donations of coats, jackets, sweaters, socks, scarves, blankets, and boots, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, executive director.

The deadline is Dec. 13. For drop-off sites or details, contact Hamilton at (870) 345-9596, Jeremecia McDaniel at (870) 527-7202 or visit https://www.facebook.com/lulamaedaycenter/