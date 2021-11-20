Church notes: Highlands Methodist hosts Cookie Walk Dec. 4

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., has these Christmas concerts scheduled in the sanctuary:

Dec. 6 -- Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra, 5:30 p.m

Dec. 11 -- Bella Vista Community Concert Band, 3 p.m.

Dec. 12 -- Bella Vista Men's Chorus, 3 p.m.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. or for these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9-9:55 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8-9:15 a.m. Monday, Overflow Area.

Koffee Klatch (Women's Fellowship): 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School for all age children is at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level. Pastor Hass will lead "Christianity 101" in the library. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Thanksgiving worship service is at 10 a.m. Nov. 25.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and also at 10:30 a.m. for practicing the Christmas Concert, which will be on Dec. 5.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon as a drive-through, with Thanksgiving dinner items now available. It will not be open Nov. 26.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., hosts a free recital at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 in the sanctuary by church pianist Kristy Olefsky. Joining her are cellists Michael Puryear and Joshua Cessna and harpist Devanee Williams with music by Rachmaninov, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in person and online. Masks are optional in the church building for those who are fully vaccinated.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, holds services Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes services at the church and online at Google Meet. A Thanksgiving Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 24.

For those unable to attend Sunday mornings, services are also available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is planning a Christmas program for Sunday morning, Dec. 12. Called "Olde Fashioned Christmas," it is a Christian based story set during the holidays.

The church holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, 371 Glasgow Road, hosts its 32nd annual Cookie Walk from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 4. Doors open at 8 a.m.

The event, which raises funds for charities that support women and children in Northwest Arkansas, includes the Cookie Walk, priced at $12 per container, along with a candy shop, soups to go, handmade crafts and a coffee shop.

Organizers warn that both the cookies and soups usually sell out well before 11 a.m.

Information: 855-2277, humcbv.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, honors Native American Heritage Month at 11 a.m. Nov. 21, meeting at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Charlotte Buhanan-Yale, museum mirector, will speak about MONAH's purpose of braiding together with gratitude the past, present and history of Native Americans.

Information: uubcar.com, Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed via YouTube and the church website, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with interim pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

If you are experiencing a difficult time, you don't have to suffer alone. Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

A church-wide Bingo Party starts at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 in Fellowship Hall. Members and friends of all ages are invited to enjoy snacks, prizes and friendly bingo competition.

All children ages 5 through fifth grade are invited to join the Children's Choir. Laci Hampton is the new director. They will practice at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School hour.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

