CLARENDON 43, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 0

CLARENDON – University of Arkansas commit Quincy McAdoo scored three touchdowns for top-seeded Clarendon (8-2), which had no trouble moving on.

The Lions, who led 28-0 after the first quarter, won their fourth game in a row and advance to next week's quarterfinals against East Poinsett County. Clarendon won the earlier meeting between the two, 48-0, on Sept. 17.